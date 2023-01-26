Read full article on original website
Backstage News on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Why Kenny Omega Has Been Away, Mark Briscoe
The Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday reportedly went well, but many things were changed to accommodate the ROH Hall of Famer, who died last Tuesday at the age of 38. According to a new report from Fightful Select, it didn’t appear that thee tribute...
Jeff Jarrett Discusses Whether He Considered Bringing Goldberg Into TNA
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he had considered bringing in Goldberg during the early years of TNA Wrestling. “Not at this point. Dixie [Carter] had a lunch with...
Mike Bailey Reflects On Run In NXT, Talks About Wanting To Remain In IMPACT
“Speedball” Mike Bailey recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his time in WWE NXT, as well as how he wants to remain with IMPACT Wrestling going forward. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
Ricky Starks Comments on Viral Photo of Him Backstage at WWE Royal Rumble
As PWMania.com previously reported, a viral photo of Ricky Starks arriving backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble this past Saturday night has gone viral. The photo also includes WWE’s John Cone. The photo appears to be a screenshot from a surveillance camera, and it went viral on various social...
