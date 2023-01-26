ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Jeff Jarrett Discusses Whether He Considered Bringing Goldberg Into TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he had considered bringing in Goldberg during the early years of TNA Wrestling. “Not at this point. Dixie [Carter] had a lunch with...
PWMania

Mike Bailey Reflects On Run In NXT, Talks About Wanting To Remain In IMPACT

“Speedball” Mike Bailey recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his time in WWE NXT, as well as how he wants to remain with IMPACT Wrestling going forward. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
PWMania

Ricky Starks Comments on Viral Photo of Him Backstage at WWE Royal Rumble

As PWMania.com previously reported, a viral photo of Ricky Starks arriving backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble this past Saturday night has gone viral. The photo also includes WWE’s John Cone. The photo appears to be a screenshot from a surveillance camera, and it went viral on various social...

Comments / 0

Community Policy