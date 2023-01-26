NC man sentenced to 14 years for receipt of child pornography

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Henderson County man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for receipt of child pornography.

According to the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), it was alerted in June 2019, to an individual, later identified as Todd Andrew Riley, 45, of East Flat Rock, using the Kik messaging application to receive child pornography.

On June 25, 2019, HSI agents met with Riley who admitted to using Kik and other messaging applications and online platforms to view and receive child pornography.

A forensic examination of Riley’s electronic devices revealed that he possessed thousands of images and hundreds of videos of child pornography, some of which showed the sexual abuse of toddlers and infants.

On August 12, 2022, Riley pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography.

Once he completes his 14-year prison sentence, he will be ordered to serve a lifetime under court supervision. to register as a sex offender and pay a $10,000 fine and $68,200 in restitution.

