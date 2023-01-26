ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

PWMania

Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face

Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future

As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

Bray Wyatt on What The Undertaker Said in His Ear, Uncle Howdy, His WWE Return, and More

WWE star Bray Wyatt recently spoke with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an interview. During the discussion, Bray was asked how he feels about his return to WWE:. “I think there’s a part of any athlete when you’re away from something for so long. There’s something in the back of your head that’s like, ‘Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?’ I think that for the majority since I’ve been back, I was kind of there in a sense, and as the weeks progressed, I’ve really started to kind of come into my own again and start to remember why I do this and how much it means to me to be out there and perform at things like the Royal Rumble. So the closer I’ve gotten, I’ve really started to sink my teeth into being what I should be.”
PWMania

Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)

Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023

WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled from the Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he did not compete. Instead, they had his son, Dominik Mysterio, steal the show by entering at #18 while wearing Rey’s iconic mask. Some fans speculated that it could have been an...
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Among Last-Minute Entrants Announced For WWE Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar has the opportunity to join WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the only three-time Royal Rumble winner in history this weekend. On the 1/27 "WWE SmackDown" in Laredo, Texas, Lesnar declared his entry into Saturday's 30-man battle royal after jumping the barricade and striking Bobby Lashley with an F5. After the ambush, Lesnar told Lashley, "See you at the Royal Rumble, Bobby!"
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

The Undertaker on Being a Rookie Again in His Career, Losing Sleep Over His One-Man Show

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was unhappy with his one-man show performance at Survivor Series Weekend in November, but he’s adjusting to this new phase of his career. Taker performed his fifth “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” at the Big Night Live venue in Boston during Survivor Series Weekend in November. According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Taker’s Boston show fell short after a string of four highly successful one-man shows in which he left the audience inspired and hungry for more.
BOSTON, MA
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – January 27, 2023

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. – The show opened with a recap of Monday’s Trial of Sami Zayn, ending with Roman Reigns verdict. – The Usos and Solo Sikoa were shown arriving at the arena, with Sami Zayn...
PWMania

Drew McIntyre Has Drawn His WWE Royal Rumble Number and It’s Bad News

WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight’s Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match, as seen in the video below, and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read his entry number, but the expression on his face indicates that he will not enter the match late. McIntyre was walking away when he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
PWMania

Jeff Jarrett Discusses Whether He Considered Bringing Goldberg Into TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he had considered bringing in Goldberg during the early years of TNA Wrestling. “Not at this point. Dixie [Carter] had a lunch with...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Unveils WrestleMania 39 Sign, Raw 30 Behind The Scenes Video

The official WrestleMania 39 sign has been unveiled by WWE on the eve of this year’s Royal Rumble event. There are many people that believe that WrestleMania season doesn’t officially kick off until the Royal Rumble and now, just one day before the Rumble takes place, WWE has unveiled what this year’s WrestleMania logo looks like.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/27/2023); Brock Lesnar Advertised, Royal Rumble Build

WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two tournament semi-finals matches to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced as the main event for tonight.
LAREDO, TX
PWMania

Tony Khan Comments On Road To Recovery, AEW Return For Adam Cole

Adam Cole’s health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
MARYLAND STATE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Addresses Rumors About Facing The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39

Friday night, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to hype the WWE Royal Rumble and his match against Kevin Owens. Reigns was asked about the possibility of him and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson facing off at WrestleMania 39 in April. “That’s...

