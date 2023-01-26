Read full article on original website
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt on What The Undertaker Said in His Ear, Uncle Howdy, His WWE Return, and More
WWE star Bray Wyatt recently spoke with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an interview. During the discussion, Bray was asked how he feels about his return to WWE:. “I think there’s a part of any athlete when you’re away from something for so long. There’s something in the back of your head that’s like, ‘Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?’ I think that for the majority since I’ve been back, I was kind of there in a sense, and as the weeks progressed, I’ve really started to kind of come into my own again and start to remember why I do this and how much it means to me to be out there and perform at things like the Royal Rumble. So the closer I’ve gotten, I’ve really started to sink my teeth into being what I should be.”
PWMania
Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)
Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023
WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
PWMania
Backstage News on Why Wardlow Hasn’t Been on AEW TV Since His Loss to Samoa Joe
As seen on the December 28th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe won the TNT Title by defeating Wardlow. During the match, Joe focused on Wardlow’s leg, and afterward, he chopped off his ponytail. Since this defeat, Wardlow has not appeared on television. Wardlow was intended to be...
PWMania
Backstage News on Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled from the Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he did not compete. Instead, they had his son, Dominik Mysterio, steal the show by entering at #18 while wearing Rey’s iconic mask. Some fans speculated that it could have been an...
PWMania
Nikki Bella Criticizes the WWE’s Lack of “Appreciation” for Women
Nikki and Brie Bella appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to promote “Nikki Says I Do” on the E! Network. Nikki and Brie were asked about their comments after WWE RAW is XXX this week. Nikki stated that women have accomplished a great deal in the 30 years...
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Among Last-Minute Entrants Announced For WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar has the opportunity to join WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the only three-time Royal Rumble winner in history this weekend. On the 1/27 "WWE SmackDown" in Laredo, Texas, Lesnar declared his entry into Saturday's 30-man battle royal after jumping the barricade and striking Bobby Lashley with an F5. After the ambush, Lesnar told Lashley, "See you at the Royal Rumble, Bobby!"
PWMania
Kevin Owens Talks On-Air Chemistry With Sami Zayn, WWE Elimination Chamber Being In Montreal
What does “The Prize Fighter” think of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 taking place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada this coming Saturday, February 18, 2023?. Kevin Owens spoke about this, as well as his chemistry with fellow Montreal native Sami Zayn during a recent My San Antonio interview.
PWMania
Ric Flair Believes Steve Austin is More Likely to Appear at WWE WrestleMania 39 Than The Rock
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE had hoped that John Cena, Steve Austin, and The Rock would all appear at WrestleMania 39 in April. However, it appears that they will not be getting The Rock, who has reportedly told WWE that he does not believe he will have enough time to prepare for a match against Roman Reigns at the event.
PWMania
The Undertaker on Being a Rookie Again in His Career, Losing Sleep Over His One-Man Show
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was unhappy with his one-man show performance at Survivor Series Weekend in November, but he’s adjusting to this new phase of his career. Taker performed his fifth “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” at the Big Night Live venue in Boston during Survivor Series Weekend in November. According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Taker’s Boston show fell short after a string of four highly successful one-man shows in which he left the audience inspired and hungry for more.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – January 27, 2023
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. – The show opened with a recap of Monday’s Trial of Sami Zayn, ending with Roman Reigns verdict. – The Usos and Solo Sikoa were shown arriving at the arena, with Sami Zayn...
PWMania
Drew McIntyre Has Drawn His WWE Royal Rumble Number and It’s Bad News
WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight’s Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match, as seen in the video below, and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read his entry number, but the expression on his face indicates that he will not enter the match late. McIntyre was walking away when he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Discusses Whether He Considered Bringing Goldberg Into TNA
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he had considered bringing in Goldberg during the early years of TNA Wrestling. “Not at this point. Dixie [Carter] had a lunch with...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Unveils WrestleMania 39 Sign, Raw 30 Behind The Scenes Video
The official WrestleMania 39 sign has been unveiled by WWE on the eve of this year’s Royal Rumble event. There are many people that believe that WrestleMania season doesn’t officially kick off until the Royal Rumble and now, just one day before the Rumble takes place, WWE has unveiled what this year’s WrestleMania logo looks like.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/27/2023); Brock Lesnar Advertised, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two tournament semi-finals matches to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced as the main event for tonight.
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments On Road To Recovery, AEW Return For Adam Cole
Adam Cole’s health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Addresses Rumors About Facing The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39
Friday night, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to hype the WWE Royal Rumble and his match against Kevin Owens. Reigns was asked about the possibility of him and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson facing off at WrestleMania 39 in April. “That’s...
PWMania
WWE Announces 51,338 Fans In Attendance At 2023 Royal Rumble In San Antonio, TX.
The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas was packed on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. It was announced during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. that 51,338 fans packed the house for this year’s special event. Check out our complete...
