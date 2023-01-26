Read full article on original website
Related
nrn.com
How to create a personalized experience to remember
2022 was the year of getting customers back into restaurants, and it served as a swift reversal of the previous year’s theme of online ordering from your couch as you binge Netflix. Now, as we head into 2023, the recurring theme of personalizing the guest experience will continue to emerge, but it looks a bit different now that operators have less access to necessary resources.
nrn.com
How Black Bear Diner plans to stick to its roots as it expands
The family dining segment was disproportionally upended by the pandemic, but Black Bear Diner didn’t miss much of a beat. The California-based chain finished 2019 with 138 restaurants. Now it’s up to 154 with plans to open about 10 restaurants this year and 15 next year. “When we...
nrn.com
In the Mix: 2023 trend predictions, reasons for restaurant optimism, pickleball as a concept & more
On the latest episode of In the Mix, the newest video series from Nation’s Restaurant News, beverage directors adjust their inventories to pandemic-era drinkers. Whether it's selling off wine cellars at fire-sale prices, creating elaborate cocktails to go, or simply learning to do more with less, beverage directors have been asked to do everything under the sun to keep their operations afloat. These shifts have fundamentally altered the way they approach their work, how their wine lists are composed and presented, and how their decisions reverberate throughout the business.
nrn.com
J&J Snack Foods Launches ¡Hola! Churros Brand to Foodservice Operators
Brand Launches As #1 In Fastest Growing Dessert Category. Launching as the number one brand in the rapidly growing mini dessert category, J&J Snack Foods’ new ¡Hola! Churros™ proves the company’s prowess as a snack and beverage leader. With expanded production now in operation, foodservice operators are assured a steady, reliable supply of a variety of churros for the new year.
nrn.com
Elk, the game meat that’s rising on menus
As more consumers lean toward diets containing less meat, others are expanding their repertoire of the animals they’d like to try, and so game meats are growing in popularity. Elk, high in protein and lower in fat than beef, is one of the more popular nontraditional meats. Some people...
nrn.com
Chains offer options for people to treat themselves in the new year
Estimates of what percentage of people make resolutions to eat more healthfully in the new year run as high as 50%. That means that half of your customers or more have made no such commitments. They want tasty food and lots of it, and restaurants are happy to oblige. January...
nrn.com
The start of a trend? New concept bets on French fries in wraps
Ever thought of putting French fries in a wrap before? If so, you’re in luck: A San Diego kebab concept just introduced the dish as its latest menu item after noticing customers were making it on their own as a secret menu item for years. “Being in San Diego,...
Comments / 0