On the latest episode of In the Mix, the newest video series from Nation’s Restaurant News, beverage directors adjust their inventories to pandemic-era drinkers. Whether it's selling off wine cellars at fire-sale prices, creating elaborate cocktails to go, or simply learning to do more with less, beverage directors have been asked to do everything under the sun to keep their operations afloat. These shifts have fundamentally altered the way they approach their work, how their wine lists are composed and presented, and how their decisions reverberate throughout the business.

