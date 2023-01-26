Stewart’s Shops president to work a shift at local shops to thank supporters

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Stewart’s Shops president Gary Dake will be behind the register at Schuylerville and Ballston Lake locations celebrating the holiday match collections. Dake will be personally thanking customers and shop partners for their support of the campaign.

Dake will be at the Schuylerville Stewart’s Shop, 208 Broad Street on January 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This location topped the charts collected almost $10,000. He will also join Stewart’s crewmembers on February 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ballston Lake location, 322 Ushers Road. The Ballston Lake shop grew their collections the most last year with 94% growth.

Stewart’s explains the Holiday Match program raised over $2 million for local children’s organizations during the 2022 holiday season. From November through December, Stewart’s customers donate over $1 million to the program with Stewart’s matching each individual donation penny by penny. 100% of the fund benefited local, non-profit children’s organizations.

Stewarts reports since 1986 the program has allocated almost $36 million. All local children’s charities are encouraged to apply for funding annually from the Holiday Match Program. Check out the Stewart’s website to see the holiday match recipients and to apply for funding, the deadline for organizations to apply is January 31.

