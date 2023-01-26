ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Brock Purdy details gruesome injury in 49ers NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles

Brock Purdy was forced to leave the game in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship loss to the Eagles. While he was able to return for the 49ers in the third quarter, Purdy was still dealing with a brutal injury, limiting his abilities. Purdy went down with an elbow injury after […] The post Brock Purdy details gruesome injury in 49ers NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals

Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl, thanks to the heroics of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game tied at 20-20 and with only under 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Mahomes rushed for five yards and drew a penalty from the Bengals’ defense […] The post NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers

At the beginning of the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a lot happened in a short amount of time. Everyone watching was astonished with the chain of events, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, who has seen just about everything in his career before retiring, wasn’t feeling […] The post JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

2 Key Bengals Starters Won't Play vs. Chiefs

Bengals offensive linemen Jonah Williams (knee) and Alex Cappa (ankle) will miss yet another playoff game this weekend. Both of the Cincinnati starters have been ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Williams and Cappa were also unavailable for this past weekend's ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason

Following their playoff exit in the NFC divisional round, the Dallas Cowboys are now looking ahead to this year’s free agency period and also the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys will have multiple dilemmas to address soon, including on whether to re-sign veteran talents such as Jason Peters and Dante Fowler Jr. The Cowboys may […] The post Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy

Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans speaks out on the one major factor behind Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ MVP-type season

For the second time in his coaching career, DeMeco Ryans will have a front-row seat to watch Jalen Hurts, as the San Francisco 49ers will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. The second-year 49ers defensive coordinator last coached his defense against Hurts in the 2021 regular season. The […] The post 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans speaks out on the one major factor behind Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ MVP-type season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy