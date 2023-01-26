Colorado State University makes it four in a row for sustainability, earns fourth consecutive platinum STARS designation

The Economic Development Administration awarded $301,030 to the Colorado State University System for a planning grant to promote and enhance economic development in rural Colorado. The CSU System is using the planning grant to catalyze how Extension Services from a land-grant university will support rural communities in new and better ways, more directly and more responsively, providing a new definition of how a land-grant university may serve its state in the 21st century.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO