Read full article on original website
Related
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
papermag.com
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18
MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who's Been Playing Uncle Howdy
Since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE back in October of last year, he has had to deal with Uncle Howdy, a masked menace who has been trying to throw him off his path to being a better human being. Wyatt was even attacked by Uncle Howdy during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Now, an update on who has been playing the Uncle Howdy character on WWE TV has surfaced.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wrestlinginc.com
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him
Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
PWMania
Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)
Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
PWMania
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
PWMania
Nikki Bella Criticizes the WWE’s Lack of “Appreciation” for Women
Nikki and Brie Bella appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to promote “Nikki Says I Do” on the E! Network. Nikki and Brie were asked about their comments after WWE RAW is XXX this week. Nikki stated that women have accomplished a great deal in the 30 years...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Stars And Others React To Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble
We are now officially on the Rhodes to WrestleMania!. Cody Rhodes realized a lifelong dream Saturday night by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in front of nearly 52,000 live fans at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. "The American Nightmare" entered the battle royal at the coveted #30 spot and last eliminated GUNTHER, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Current WrestleMania Direction For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated and accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has achieved everything a WWE Superstar would ever want in his career, including winning the Royal Rumble match on two different occasions. He was not able to do it during last night’s Rumble match, but a match was teased for WrestleMania. That being said, it seems Lesnar vs GUNTHER is not the current plan for WrestleMania 39.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Offered Steve Austin A Ton Of Cash For In-Ring Return
WWE has a lot of plans that they need to get underway as they prepare for the grandest stage of them all. April 1st and 2nd will be here before we know it, and a lot could happen in that time frame. With the Royal Rumble approaching tonight, fans are anticipating the unexpected, even Steve Austin’s return to the company.
Comments / 0