PWMania
Kevin Owens Talks On-Air Chemistry With Sami Zayn, WWE Elimination Chamber Being In Montreal
What does “The Prize Fighter” think of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 taking place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada this coming Saturday, February 18, 2023?. Kevin Owens spoke about this, as well as his chemistry with fellow Montreal native Sami Zayn during a recent My San Antonio interview.
PWMania
Former WWE Prospect Makes Debut At AEW Taping (Spoiler Photos)
A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
PWMania
MLW Fusion Results – January 26, 2023
Kicking off this week’s Fusion with Cesar Duran made his entrance and said he was giving a gift to the fans even though they didn’t deserve it. Duran said he signed the nastiest and most violent fighter in Mexico. After a big buildup, Duran introduced Sam Adonis, who made his entrance.
PWMania
Hugo Savinovich on Spanish-Speaking Audiences Getting Underserved in American Wrestling
Hugo Savinovich is a well-known Spanish-language commentator in American wrestling, and he recently discussed how AEW and WWE are attempting to understand those audiences. Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count about his work for WWE and other topics. The highlights are provided below. Doing commentary in WWE...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Wasn’t Cleared To Compete In 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match Until Day Of Show
“The American Nightmare” likes to take things down to the wire. That’s what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn’t fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
PWMania
Will Ospreay Talks About His Goals For This Year, Gaining Attention To NJPW & More
Will Ospreay recently spoke with Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the decorated international pro wrestling veteran spoke about gaining attention for New Japan Pro Wrestling through his work, losing titles recently and his goals for 2023. Featured below are some of...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Set to Face Former WWE NXT UK Star at Upcoming Indy Event
Jon Moxley will make his OTT debut on March 17th at the ScrapperMania show in Wolverhampton, England. Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Moxley will square off against the former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven. Moxley had been scheduled to compete for OTT at ScrapperMania 6 prior to the COVID-19...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Teases Possible Return of the Winged Eagle World Title
If Cody Rhodes has his way, the Winged Eagle WWE Championship could return. Rhodes shared a picture of the belt on Instagram. This isn’t the first time he’s mentioned resurrecting that title. Rhodes stated after his WWE return last year that he wanted to bring that belt back and win it because his father was unable to do so.
