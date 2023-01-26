Another major Samsung Galaxy S23 spec confirmed

For all the talk of the Samsung Galaxy S23‘s potential camera advancements, one of the biggest improvements might be the new display glass.

Today Corning confirmed its new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 technology will be debuted within the Samsung Galaxy 23 series, which is set to be announced at Unpacked on February 1. The current Galaxy S22 series currently packs the Victus+ tech.

While display glass durability has improved dramatically in recent years – thanks largely to Gorilla Glass – the second-gen Victus technology aims to finally combat your phone’s Achilles heel… concrete. The technology’s testing offered far more resistance against drops on surfaces replicating concrete or asphalt, when compared to rival products.

“In lab testing, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete,” Corning said in the announcement at the end of November 2022.

“Competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically failed when dropped from half a meter or less. In addition, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 continued to survive drops up to two meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintained scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate.”

Part of the challenge for Corning was the increase in the average size and weight of smartphones over the last few years. The company said that screen sizes are 10% larger and phones are 15% heavier than they were just four years ago. That alone increases the probability of damage to the display when dropped. However, the advances within Victus 2 have largely nullified that.

“Today’s consumers expect damage-resistant smartphone displays,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass in a press release. “For more than a decade, Gorilla Glass has met the needs of smartphone users, setting the standard for tough cover materials. We are proud to continue our long partnership with Samsung and have our latest innovations play a vital role in Samsung’s newest Galaxy smartphones.”