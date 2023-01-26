ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

PWMania

Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)

Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled from the Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he did not compete. Instead, they had his son, Dominik Mysterio, steal the show by entering at #18 while wearing Rey’s iconic mask. Some fans speculated that it could have been an...
PWMania

Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face

Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
PWMania

WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card

The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023

WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
PWMania

Sami Zayn Turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, Gets Laid Out by The Bloodline (Video)

At this year’s Royal Rumble, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns faced off against Kevin Owens in a grudge match. To begin the match, they traded blows, with Owens landing a cannonball in the corner. Owens threw him into the barricade before hitting a floor backsplash. Back in the ring, Reigns took command and slowed things down. Owens fought back before landing a frog splash to the floor off the apron.
PWMania

Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Status, Latest on NXT Stars Appearing

The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are among the five matches that have been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Only seven competitors have been revealed as of Friday morning for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, with Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Zelina Vega, and Shayna Baszler already declaring their entry in it. Women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. NXT talent “was not informed about any placement,” Meltzer reports.
PWMania

The Undertaker on Being a Rookie Again in His Career, Losing Sleep Over His One-Man Show

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was unhappy with his one-man show performance at Survivor Series Weekend in November, but he’s adjusting to this new phase of his career. Taker performed his fifth “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” at the Big Night Live venue in Boston during Survivor Series Weekend in November. According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Taker’s Boston show fell short after a string of four highly successful one-man shows in which he left the audience inspired and hungry for more.
BOSTON, MA
PWMania

Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)

Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
PWMania

Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Two big matches are already official for next week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program next Friday night, two matches have been made official for the show, with one featuring a title on-the-line and the other featuring the culmination of a tag-team tournament.
PWMania

Jeff Jarrett Discusses Whether He Considered Bringing Goldberg Into TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he had considered bringing in Goldberg during the early years of TNA Wrestling. “Not at this point. Dixie [Carter] had a lunch with...
PWMania

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed

The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – January 27, 2023

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. – The show opened with a recap of Monday’s Trial of Sami Zayn, ending with Roman Reigns verdict. – The Usos and Solo Sikoa were shown arriving at the arena, with Sami Zayn...
PWMania

Former WWE Prospect Makes Debut At AEW Taping (Spoiler Photos)

A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
ORLANDO, FL

