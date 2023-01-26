Trooper’s video shows scene from massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike that killed four, injured 73 before Christmas

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A 15-year-old female and 16-year-old male are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into a bus carrying the Baldwin Wallace University swim team. On the morning of Saturday, January 28, the Cuyahoga County Automated License Plate Reader System notified police departments that a 2021 gray Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was seen traveling south on Stearns Road at the intersection of Cook Road in Olmsted Township.

