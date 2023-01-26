Trooper’s video shows scene from massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike that killed four, injured 73 before Christmas

Read full article on original website
13abc.com
TPD: minor dead after vehicle collides with pole
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning. TPD says the driver, a 26-year-old from Toledo, was heading northbound on Monroe Street when her vehicle went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and hit a light pole around 2 a.m.
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was killed in a late night ATV crash in Lawrence County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on US 224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m. The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when...
Passenger killed in crash involving semi: OSHP
A two-vehicle crash turned fatal Friday night in Wayne County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Fleeing teen runaways crash stolen car into Baldwin Wallace team bus
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Two teens fleeing police in a stolen vehicle on I-480 eastbound clipped the rear of a bus carrying members of the Baldwin Wallace swims teams to a meet on Saturday before crashing into a median, according to Fairview Park police. No one was injured in the...
Stolen vehicle crashes into bus carrying Baldwin Wallace swim team on I-480
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A 15-year-old female and 16-year-old male are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into a bus carrying the Baldwin Wallace University swim team. On the morning of Saturday, January 28, the Cuyahoga County Automated License Plate Reader System notified police departments that a 2021 gray Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was seen traveling south on Stearns Road at the intersection of Cook Road in Olmsted Township.
Lumber impales car windshield on Ohio interstate
AVON, Ohio — A motorist traveling on an Ohio interstate escaped serious injury after a piece of lumber flew off a truck and crashed through windshield of his car, authorities said. According to the Avon Police Department, a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in the...
13abc.com
TFRD: two people safely escape house fire in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 2000 block of Upton Avenue. TFRD says they believe it was an electrical fire.
WCPO
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 78-year-old Ohio man
DAYTON, Ohio — A Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office statewide for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road and has not returned. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities report.
Ashland man found dead inside home
Ashland Sheriff deputies, Ashland police detectives and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man.
41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home
ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After receiving a...
Ohio Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
One of the Twins that Was a Subject of Ohio Amber Alert Has Died
One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said.
Knox Pages
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland woman killed in Friday night crash on U.S. 250
CHESTER TOWNSHIP – An Ashland woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash Friday night on U.S. 250, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Heather R. Legg, 44, of Ashland, was killed as a result of the crash, the Patrol reported.
All over the road due to ‘alignment’ issues: Bentleyvile Police Blotter
Erratic driver, marked lanes violation, drunk driving: Pine River Drive, Solon Road. A patrol officer noticed a Kia eastbound on Miles Road come to a complete stop in the roadway for about a full minute at Winding River Trail around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 21. The driver then continued, riding the...
Drunk man smashes pickup truck into parked car; man caught stealing groceries from Giant Eagle: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Sylvia Drive. An intoxicated Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 15 after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving slammed into a vehicle parked in the street on Sylvia. Witnesses called police about the...
Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit
A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.
13abc.com
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
wccsradio.com
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio police departments respond to Tyre Nichols’ video amid new calls for police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio police departments, including Cleveland’s, have released statements condemning the actions of five Memphis, Tenn., officers who were shown in a video beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, leading to Nichol’s death. “The video footage of the officer involved incident that...
