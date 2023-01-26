ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heather El Moussa Recalls Surprising Question Husband Tarek Asked Her the Day They Met: 'I Said No'

The Selling Sunset star recalled the life-changing day she met her husband during a Q&A on her Instagram Story Heather El Moussa is opening up about the day she first met her husband Tarek — and his very bold first date idea.  On Wednesday, the pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, took to her Instagram Story to answer questions from her followers, including how her first encounter with Tarek went down.  After recalling how they first saw each other while attending Fourth of July parties on neighboring boats in 2019,...
bravotv.com

Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary

The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
OK! Magazine

Ant Anstead Brings 3-Year-Old Son Hudson To London After Settling Messy Custody Battle With Ex-Wife Christina Hall: Photos

Ant Anstead and ex-wife Christina Hall's 3-year-old son, Hudson, received a very special Christmas present: a trip to the United Kingdom! The famous car mechanic uploaded several shots from their vacation, showing the tot having a ball in the airport and exploring the great outdoors."What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" the dad-of-one, 43, wrote in the Tuesday, January 4, Instagram post."Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!!" the caption continued. "His first time ever out the US. Which immediately...
The US Sun

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’

SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy

For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
People

Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter Emmie on Windy Day — See the Hilarious Photo!

Joanna Gaines and daughter Emmie were caught in a big mess of hair in the silly selfie fail Joanna Gaines' sweet mother-daughter moment got blown away. The Magnolia mom, 44, shared her attempts at taking selfies with daughter Emmie, 12, on Instagram Sunday, showing how a windy day made the simple task significantly harder. Set to "Wind Beneath My Wings," the humorous Reel shows the mom of five posing with Emmie as it cycles through their selfie attempts, which show both of their faces completely covered by each other's...
Distractify

Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know

It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

