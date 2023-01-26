Read full article on original website
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s Baby Nursery Is Perfect for Their Future Son! See Photos
These future parents are prepared! Tarek El Moussa and pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) designed an adorable baby nursery for their future son, and the Selling Sunset star gave fans a full tour inside the room. “Baby El Moussa nursery reveal!!” Heather, 35, captioned an Instagram...
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Hall Revealed Major News About the Future of Her Show
HGTV fans, it's time to gear up for a double dose of Christina Hall!. After 10 seasons, the real estate agent and television star is saying goodbye to Flip or Flop, but her house renovating journey is far from over. As a matter of fact, Christina shared some major news with fans on Instagram, and let's just say that 2023 is going to be her busiest year yet.
HGTV’s ‘Down Home Fab’: Chelsea DeBoer and Cole Reveal Chip & Joanna Gaines From ‘Fixer Upper’ Is Their Binge [Exclusive]
Chelsea DeBoer from 'Teen Mom' returns to reality TV, but this time she has an HGTV show with husband Cole called 'Down Home Fab.'
‘Down Home Fab’: How Chelsea DeBoer’s Own Home Renovation Led Her to an HGTV Show
Former 'Teen Mom 2' star Chelsea DeBoer built a dream home for her family with her husband, Cole, and landed a new show on HGTV, 'Down Home Fab.'
Heather El Moussa Recalls Surprising Question Husband Tarek Asked Her the Day They Met: 'I Said No'
The Selling Sunset star recalled the life-changing day she met her husband during a Q&A on her Instagram Story Heather El Moussa is opening up about the day she first met her husband Tarek — and his very bold first date idea. On Wednesday, the pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, took to her Instagram Story to answer questions from her followers, including how her first encounter with Tarek went down. After recalling how they first saw each other while attending Fourth of July parties on neighboring boats in 2019,...
Chip and Joanna Gaines Collaborators in Waco Shut Down Business: ‘We Have Discovered Our Limits’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' friends and collaborators, Kelly and Clint Harp, are closing the doors to their furniture business in Waco, Texas. Here's why.
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary
The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Big Ed Has a Big Net Worth! Find Out How Much Money the TLC Star Makes
Making bank! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown became one of the TLC’s biggest stars when he made his debut on the franchise on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex Rose Vega in 2020, and he has a big net worth to match! Keep scrolling below to find out how much money he makes, his salary and more.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Ant Anstead Brings 3-Year-Old Son Hudson To London After Settling Messy Custody Battle With Ex-Wife Christina Hall: Photos
Ant Anstead and ex-wife Christina Hall's 3-year-old son, Hudson, received a very special Christmas present: a trip to the United Kingdom! The famous car mechanic uploaded several shots from their vacation, showing the tot having a ball in the airport and exploring the great outdoors."What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" the dad-of-one, 43, wrote in the Tuesday, January 4, Instagram post."Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!!" the caption continued. "His first time ever out the US. Which immediately...
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’
SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy
For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
'That '70s Show' Star Don Stark Speaks out on Tanya Roberts' Death as 'That '90s Show' Releases
Don Stark, who returned to the role of Donna's father Bob Pinciotti in That '90s Show, spoke out about the death of Tanya Roberts, who played his on-screen wife Midge on That '70s Show. Roberts died on Jan. 4, 2021, at 71, after developing a urinary tract infection that advanced to sepsis. Stark, 68, said Roberts was at the set in spirit.
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter Emmie on Windy Day — See the Hilarious Photo!
Joanna Gaines and daughter Emmie were caught in a big mess of hair in the silly selfie fail Joanna Gaines' sweet mother-daughter moment got blown away. The Magnolia mom, 44, shared her attempts at taking selfies with daughter Emmie, 12, on Instagram Sunday, showing how a windy day made the simple task significantly harder. Set to "Wind Beneath My Wings," the humorous Reel shows the mom of five posing with Emmie as it cycles through their selfie attempts, which show both of their faces completely covered by each other's...
Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know
It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Premiere Date, Streaming Info
Last week, we recommended Graham Yost’s sensational action series Justified (now streaming on Hulu) to Yellowstone fans looking for something new to stream while the show’s on hiatus. This week, we’re shouting out another Yost classic: Sneaky Pete. Premiering in 2015 on Prime Video, the series followed...
