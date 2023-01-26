ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey police arrest man suspected of robbery after two-hour bicycle chase

By Martín Bilbao
The Olympian
 3 days ago

Lacey police arrested a 31-year-old Olympia man on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday night after he evaded them on a bicycle for about two hours.

The man reportedly fled from police officers, K9 units and a drone near the Hawks Prairie Village Mall in Lacey. Police had been searching for the man because they believed he robbed a Lacey Home Depot at knifepoint last week.

Officers observed a man who matched the description of the suspect at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Jeremy Knight told The Olympian. The man reportedly fled from the police on a bicycle near Martin Way East and Galaxy Drive Northeast.

Police lost track of him as he weaved through a nearby trailer park, Knight said. They set up a perimeter and called in two K9 dogs from Tumwater and Olympia police departments as well as a drone to search the area.

A resident reported seeing the man near 12th Way Northeast. Police searched that area at around 10 p.m. but they were still unable to locate him, Knight said.

About 45 minutes later, an officer reportedly observed the man riding a different bicycle and traveling west on Martin Way near Hensley Street Northeast. Knight said the man wore a different coat and hat as well.

Officers finally contacted the man on the 7000 block of 10th Avenue Northeast and “corralled” him into a front yard, Knight said.

“He turned into a driveway that was blocked off and had to turn back towards the officer and sergeant,” Knight said. “When they exited their cars, they took control of his arms as he was getting off his bike and took him into custody.”

The man was booked into Thurston County jail later that evening on suspicion of first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, according to the jail roster.

The alleged robbery occurred at the Home Depot on Marvin Road before 9 p.m. Jan. 18. A loss prevention employee said he saw the man attempt to leave the store with a bucket full of tools, Knight said.

At the time, the man reportedly wore a black hat, black ski mask, blue jacket, black pants, black shoes and a blue backpack.

The loss prevention employee grabbed the bucket from the man, causing him to fall over. Knight said the man reportedly then took hold of a knife that fell out of his pocket and pointed it at the employee, saying he wanted the items back.

However, Knight said the man did not manage to retrieve the items and he fled on a bicycle.

Police believe the man was involved in two other incidents that same day. Knight alleged the man stole cell phones just before 5 p.m. from a Target on Sleater Kinney Road.

About four hours later, police got reports of a man who allegedly acted “disorderly” at a Lowe’s Home Improvement on Corporate Center Lane Southeast in Lacey.

