agequipmentintelligence.com
Dana to Launch Hydrostatic Driveline for Telehandlers in North America
Dana Incorporated announced today that it will launch a hydrostatic driveline for telehandlers in North America. The system's modular architecture enables customers to easily transition to a hydrogen or battery-electric vehicle design. The new driveline will be showcased at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 tradeshow held in Las Vegas from March 14-18.
