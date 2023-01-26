Read full article on original website
Related
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar reveals some GOPs have privately said they will not vote to remove her from committee
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-CA) revealed on Sunday that a few House Republicans have told her in private that they will not vote for her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar's statement comes after three other House representatives have publicly stated that they will not vote to remove her from her position on the committee. The GOP members who will not be voting for her removal are doing so "because they don't want to be seen as hypocrites," Omar said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Kevin McCarthy Fact Checked With Trump's Massive Addition to National Debt
The former president added nearly 25 percent to the national debt during his four years in office.
Washington Examiner
The state of our union under Biden: A weaker, less secure, more divided America
Next week, President Joe Biden will address Congress on the state of the union , as the Constitution dictates. He ought to take an honest look at the country and the many problems it faces — problems his administration has either created or worsened. Over the next week, the...
Washington Examiner
Top intelligence official defends herself over 'stonewalling' accusations around Biden classified documents
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines defended herself one day after bipartisan outcry from committee members about her stonewalling on details about the Trump and Biden classified documents sagas. Members of the Senate committee slammed the unwillingness of Haines to provide details on or give them access to the classified...
Washington Examiner
Republican Rep. Andy Ogles appears to violate federal law by not disclosing finances: experts
A firebrand Republican and freshman member of Congress has continued to shield his personal finances from the public eye, which could reveal conflicts of interest and indicate he is violating federal law, experts told the Washington Examiner. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-KY), a newly-elected House GOP member and ex-Mayor of Maury...
Washington Examiner
Ken Buck joins other Republicans rejecting plan to oust Omar from committee
Another Republican appears to have abandoned Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his quest to remove Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her prestigious committee spot. Ken Buck (R-CO) told Meet the Press on Friday that he doesn’t think the speaker should be punishing Omar as a response to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi removing Republicans from their committees in the last Congress.
Washington Examiner
Trump courts GOP insiders at low-key events in early voting states ahead of 2024 primary
Former President Donald Trump followed up his midday Saturday event in New Hampshire with a similarly styled campaign stop in South Carolina. The two stops were the former president's first public events since formally launching his 2024 presidential bid, and marked a noticeable departure from his typical high-profile rallies. Trump's first event, the New Hampshire GOP’s annual meeting in Salem, took place at a high school auditorium. He introduced his South Carolina leadership team at a closed-door event inside the State Capitol later that afternoon. Both gatherings were solely attended by GOP insiders, unlike his mega-rallies frequented by thousands, but Trump's Saturday speeches followed his typical script.
Washington Examiner
State of the economy — taking hits and running up deficits
The state of the economy as President Joe Biden prepares for his State of the Union address is uncertain: While the country has dodged a long-feared recession so far, there are signs of trouble and families have been scorched by high inflation. Government finances, meanwhile, are in bad shape and...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan warns of 'chilling impact' from FBI investigations
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted the FBI for investigating parents who were vocal at local school board meetings while ignoring other matters more relevant to the GOP. Jordan appeared on NBC's Meet the Press where host Chuck Todd confronted the representative about the legitimacy of the investigation into parents over the death threats that school board members received.
Washington Examiner
Ex-Twitter employees to testify before House Intel Committee over Hunter Biden laptop
A trio of former Twitter employees will appear before the House Oversight Committee for testimony on Feb. 8, marking the first session for the committee under chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY). The three unidentified ex-employees will testify before the committee about the social media platform's decision to censor a story...
Washington Examiner
AOC eyeing leadership position on Oversight Committee: Report
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appears to be in line for a senior leadership position on one of Congress's most important committees. The firebrand New York representative told reporters on Friday there had been "conversations" but that nothing had been "finalized" when she was asked about her interest in the No. 2 spot on the House Oversight Committee, according to Politico.
Washington Examiner
Trump rally live: South Carolina hosting 'intimate' campaign event for former president
The former president is expected to announce his leadership team for the state. Former President Donald Trump went from silence on the campaign trail to barnstorming on Saturday, holding two events and promising more to come. Before stopping in pivotal early primary South Carolina, Trump gave the keynote address to...
Washington Examiner
'Very disloyal': Trump chides Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley amid 2024 speculation
Former President Donald Trump criticized two potential rivals in the GOP's 2024 race for the White House while traveling to New Hampshire and South Carolina to drum up support for his 2024 campaign. The former president told reporters on Saturday aboard his plane that DeSantis would not have been governor...
Washington Examiner
Trump argues Letitia James can't sue Trump Organization because 'no entity as such exists'
Former President Donald Trump dropped his lawsuits against New York Attorney General Letitia James but hasn't given up on fighting her. In a lengthy filing Thursday night, attorneys for Trump and others associated with the Trump Organization claimed the $250 million fraud suit James brought in September has a gaping hole. The "Trump Organization" is a branding tool, not a legal entity, they said.
Washington Examiner
Swalwell accuses McCarthy of 'political abuse' for removal from Intel committee
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) believes House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is enacting "political abuse" for removing both himself and fellow Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. Swalwell was removed from the committee in response to allegations he and his office had developed ties to a suspected Chinese spy...
Washington Examiner
After video of attack on Paul Pelosi, let’s regain some basic cultural courtesy
Can we all find not just some civility, but some basic human decency, please?. Background, before returning to that main point: Now that officials have released the videos and phone recordings related to the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former speaker Nancy Pelosi, the establishment media is having a field day blasting some original right-wing media responses to the attack. Rightfully so. Numerous outposts on the right spread nasty conspiracy theories about the attack, and an astonishing number not only expressed no sympathy for Mr. Pelosi, but even suggested that he deserved it. (I deliberately choose not to dignify them by linking to them.)
Comments / 0