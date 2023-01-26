ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar reveals some GOPs have privately said they will not vote to remove her from committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-CA) revealed on Sunday that a few House Republicans have told her in private that they will not vote for her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar's statement comes after three other House representatives have publicly stated that they will not vote to remove her from her position on the committee. The GOP members who will not be voting for her removal are doing so "because they don't want to be seen as hypocrites," Omar said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ken Buck joins other Republicans rejecting plan to oust Omar from committee

Another Republican appears to have abandoned Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his quest to remove Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her prestigious committee spot. Ken Buck (R-CO) told Meet the Press on Friday that he doesn’t think the speaker should be punishing Omar as a response to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi removing Republicans from their committees in the last Congress.
Washington Examiner

Trump courts GOP insiders at low-key events in early voting states ahead of 2024 primary

Former President Donald Trump followed up his midday Saturday event in New Hampshire with a similarly styled campaign stop in South Carolina. The two stops were the former president's first public events since formally launching his 2024 presidential bid, and marked a noticeable departure from his typical high-profile rallies. Trump's first event, the New Hampshire GOP’s annual meeting in Salem, took place at a high school auditorium. He introduced his South Carolina leadership team at a closed-door event inside the State Capitol later that afternoon. Both gatherings were solely attended by GOP insiders, unlike his mega-rallies frequented by thousands, but Trump's Saturday speeches followed his typical script.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

State of the economy — taking hits and running up deficits

The state of the economy as President Joe Biden prepares for his State of the Union address is uncertain: While the country has dodged a long-feared recession so far, there are signs of trouble and families have been scorched by high inflation. Government finances, meanwhile, are in bad shape and...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan warns of 'chilling impact' from FBI investigations

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted the FBI for investigating parents who were vocal at local school board meetings while ignoring other matters more relevant to the GOP. Jordan appeared on NBC's Meet the Press where host Chuck Todd confronted the representative about the legitimacy of the investigation into parents over the death threats that school board members received.
Washington Examiner

AOC eyeing leadership position on Oversight Committee: Report

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appears to be in line for a senior leadership position on one of Congress's most important committees. The firebrand New York representative told reporters on Friday there had been "conversations" but that nothing had been "finalized" when she was asked about her interest in the No. 2 spot on the House Oversight Committee, according to Politico.
Washington Examiner

Trump argues Letitia James can't sue Trump Organization because 'no entity as such exists'

Former President Donald Trump dropped his lawsuits against New York Attorney General Letitia James but hasn't given up on fighting her. In a lengthy filing Thursday night, attorneys for Trump and others associated with the Trump Organization claimed the $250 million fraud suit James brought in September has a gaping hole. The "Trump Organization" is a branding tool, not a legal entity, they said.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Swalwell accuses McCarthy of 'political abuse' for removal from Intel committee

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) believes House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is enacting "political abuse" for removing both himself and fellow Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. Swalwell was removed from the committee in response to allegations he and his office had developed ties to a suspected Chinese spy...
Washington Examiner

After video of attack on Paul Pelosi, let’s regain some basic cultural courtesy

Can we all find not just some civility, but some basic human decency, please?. Background, before returning to that main point: Now that officials have released the videos and phone recordings related to the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former speaker Nancy Pelosi, the establishment media is having a field day blasting some original right-wing media responses to the attack. Rightfully so. Numerous outposts on the right spread nasty conspiracy theories about the attack, and an astonishing number not only expressed no sympathy for Mr. Pelosi, but even suggested that he deserved it. (I deliberately choose not to dignify them by linking to them.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy