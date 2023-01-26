Read full article on original website
Bella Hadid is a woman of many talents, including (but certainly not limited to) trying out new hairstyles and sharing affirmations. A quick look at the 2022 Model of the Year’s Instagram reveals a hodgepodge of new hairdos (recently including an icy Marilyn bob and “Beetlejuice bangs”) and the occasional inspirational quote to spread positivity and light. On January 29, the model took to TikTok to marry these two themes together, debuting some emo-inspired side bangs to the tune of “Affirmations” by Snoop Dogg.
