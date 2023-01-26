ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven schools form ‘restorative circle’ following basketball game fight

By Braley Dodson, Rich Coppola
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36A2j1_0kSRtyXV00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven and Bridgeport schools used a “restorative approach” to respond to a fight between Wilbur Cross High School and Bassick High School during a Jan. 16 baseball game.

“Bridgeport and New Haven Public Schools view a restorative approach as foundation to their work in improving academic, social, and emotional learning and driving toward equity for students,” an announcement from the New Haven Public Schools Office of Athletics reads.

The athletic director, Erik Patchkofsky, met with the team’s coach and Wilbur Cross High School to review footage of the fight. The group met with players and parents, along with the Office of Youth, Family, and Community Engagement to implement a “restorative circle” for the athletes.

“The restorative circle served as an opportunity for the participants to share their perspectives of what happened during the incident, discuss what they have been thinking about since, and explore who had been affected,” the statement reads. “Many players expressed that the most disappointing outcome of their actions was letting their team, coach, and school community down. All players agreed that they did not want this incident to represent them. The team expressed a desire to engage with the Bridgeport team to repair the harm that had taken place and move forward.”

Students were disciplined, as well.

Bassick High School Principal Joseph Raiola said that the process includes a three-prong approach that involves him working with his students, New Haven working with its students, then both groups meeting.

“We want this to work,” Raiola said. “We want to have a good relationship, we want to play good basketball.”

The Bassick High School players will travel to New Haven next week for a restorative circle with the Wilbur Cross High School athletes.

“What we hope next week is we’re all gonna sit down together, have a good conversation about what occurred from both sides, and really kind of bury that hatchet,” Raiola said.

The circles aren’t new to New Haven Public Schools, according to the statement, and have been used for several years.

“The New Haven school district views restorative practices as providing students with lifelong skills, including relationship building and healthy resolution to conflict,” the statement reads. “Restorative practices create an environment where students and adults can feel respected, valued, and safe.”

The Wilbur Cross-Bassick fight wasn’t the only conflict that arose out of a Connecticut basketball game this month. A staff member was injured during a fight between Middletown and Weaver high schools last week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Foster Grandparent Program brings love, wisdom to local schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four days a week, for four years now, Classie Sanders has been quietly moving through a second-grade classroom at Hartford’s M.D. Fox Elementary School. “I do whatever the teacher asks me to do,” she said. The 72-year-old is part of the Foster Grandparent Program at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

The best wings for Super Bowl Sunday in Connecticut: report

(WTNH) — The Super Bowl match is set. On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Whether you’re a Chiefs or Eagles fan, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: wings. In households across the country, people will be chowing down on their favorite […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

GAME OF THE WEEK: Wilby at Holy Cross

Watch the highlights from our Friday Night Frenzy sportscast!. Watch the highlights from our Friday Night Frenzy sportscast!. The Wilby Wildcats take on the Holy Cross Crusaders. Game of the Week nominees for the week of Jan. 22. Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:58 AM UTC. Here are the Game...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Tyre Nichols protest in New Haven after police video released

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Public outrage against the violent arrest and fatal beating of a Memphis man continues across the country and in Connecticut. People gathered for a protest in New Haven Sunday evening.  The protest lasted for about an hour. Nearly 100 people got together on the corner of Church and Chapel Street. The protest was organized […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community

For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

West Hartford synagogue honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford observed Holocaust Remembrance Day Sunday in a special ceremony that honored both survivors and those who were lost. The event, sponsored by Voices of Hope, gave the community an opportunity to talk about the 6 million Jewish victims — and how to prevent future genocides. […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Recreation and Wellness Center opens on Quinnipiac University’s campus

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It was an exciting day on the Quinnipiac University campus on Friday. The school opened a brand new recreation and wellness center. The $45 million facility is on the Mount Carmel campus. It’s 60,000 square feet with fitness, dance, and yoga studios, workout equipment and classrooms. There is also a climbing […]
HAMDEN, CT
darientimes.com

UConn football gets commitment from Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year John Neider

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program has secured the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Law's John Neider, this year's player of the year and the New Haven Register First Team All-State quarterback, announced on Friday that he will be joining his predecessor, running back Victor Rosa of Bristol Central, in the UConn locker room next fall.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

In Your Neighborhood: Ashley Baylor visits Turkey Hill Elementary School

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the third graders at Turkey Hill Elementary School in Orange on Thursday. The students just finished researching extreme weather and natural disasters. They plan to produce their own newscast and asked for Ashley’s help on how meteorologists and reporters cover both news and weather.
ORANGE, CT
WTNH

Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy