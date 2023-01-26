Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank
Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
Joe Burrow’s limited wardrobe in KC shows desperate attempt to send Chiefs a message
Joe Burrow’s wardrobe arriving in Kansas City on Saturday apparently didn’t get the attention he wanted because he wore it again ahead of Sunday’s game. Pregame fits can send all sorts of messages, whether proof of unbelievable swag or questionable fashion sense. This weekend, Bengals quarterback set...
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon’s celebratory handshake is must-see television
When the book closes on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2022-2023 season (hopefully, that’s after a Super Bowl win) and NFL Films pieces together those really cool documentaries that they do, a good portion of the feature will be dedicated to the defensive side of the ball, one led by Jonathan Gannon.
10 best college football quarterbacks returning for 2023 season
College football is in a great place with how many talented quarterbacks are returning in 2023. Despite losing potentially four first-rounders to the 2023 NFL Draft, college football is in good hands at the quarterback position anyway. Some returned to school because they wanted to get better. Others, well, maybe...
Jason Kelce reacts accordingly to facing little brother Travis, Chiefs in Super Bowl
Jason Kelce reacted after seeing his little brother Travis Kelce will play him in the Super Bowl. No matter how Super Bowl 57 shakes out between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the Kelce Brothers will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for a second time. Jason...
3 49ers players who won’t be back for the 2023 season
The 49ers’ season ended in disappointment as QB injuries finally reached a tipping point. Which players will San Francisco have to cope without next year?. The 49ers withstood two injuries to starting quarterbacks this season and still couldn’t be slowed down. Two more injured QBs and the Philadelphia Eagles finally stopped them dead in their tracks.
Cowboys make Kellen Moore move decisively worse with latest report
The Dallas Cowboys officially parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. As it turns out, this news was even worse than imaginable based on this latest report. After the Dallas Cowboys’ Divisional Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, owner Jerry Jones said that the game would have no impact on head coach Mike McCarthy’s status with the organization. Days afterwards, the Cowboys were informed by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn that he was opting against pursuing a head coaching job for the second consecutive year and he would return for 2023. While McCarthy and Quinn are returning, one big name on the coaching staff isn’t.
Brittany Mahomes’ Twitter feed was a glass case of emotions
Brittany Mahomes’ Twitter feed was a glass case of emotions. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes was live tweeting during the team’s appearance in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. And her feed was a wild ride, to say the least. Brittany Mahomes reacts to...
2 Cardinals offseason decisions that will pay off, and 1 that will backfire
These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1
Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
Chicago Bulls: Two first-round picks for Alex Caruso would be a dream
The Chicago Bulls are a shell of what they were a year ago, but somehow have mostly the same roster make-up. Obviously, the missing piece right now is Lonzo Ball, who very well could be shut down for the year pretty soon. But other than Ball, this team still features the main guys who led the Bulls to a once-time seat in first place last season.
Listen to the hilariously hectic Philly police scanner after Eagles win
You can listen to the hectic Philadelphia police scanner as fans celebrate the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in their franchise’s history. For the first time since winning Super Bowl 52, the Eagles are heading back to the big game after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday evening. With this, that meant that the Eagles fanbase would be celebrating in public, which would create chaos.
