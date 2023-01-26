Read full article on original website
Dude
3d ago
Let me see if I understand this correctly. Gun safety messages on TV have a positive effect, but gun violence on TV or video games or movies does not contribute to violence in society. Thanks, I've got it!
2
Annie Wersching's Resume Was Stacked With The Biggest Procedurals
The television industry was rocked by the news that Annie Wersching passed away from cancer today (per Deadline). The love from her family and friends continues to pour out over social media as we mourn the loss of an actress that made considerable contributions to many huge franchises and appeared on dozens of shows that became cornerstones of mainstream culture.
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Who Plays Eamon Murphy On Law & Order: Organized Crime?
Many viewers of the recent "Law & Order: Organized Crime" episode "Partners in Crime" took notice of menacing crime boss Eamon Murphy, who not only orders bothersome individuals to be killed, but who isn't above murdering a detective himself with a sharp implement if the situation calls for it. The...
thedigitalfix.com
Donald Sutherland turned down millions to make Animal House
In Hollywood, it can be very hard to tell which projects are going to become the best movies and which will be damp squibs. Even for those directly involved, such as the cast, sometimes investing in the future success of a movie is not worth the gamble, and you just want your pay day upfront. But that can also be a costly mistake, as Donald Sutherland found out when he agreed to be in a friend’s comedy movie for a single day of filming during the height of his ’70s fame.
Law & Order: Organized Crime Fans Find It Baffling That Stabler Can Still Go Undercover
When you break it down, doing undercover police work is very similar to acting in a TV series. Both need to play a certain role that is usually completely different from who they are in real life, and they surely need to make it believable. Both the undercover cop and the actor need to embody the character they are playing, otherwise, death could be a consequence. Of course, for the cop, it could be actual death. For the actor, it could spell the execution of their career. However, the most important similarity between the two jobs is the payoff, with both receiving rewards for being as convincing as possible. For some fans of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," watching this type of police façade can only last so long before it stops becoming realistic.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts On Watching Her Co-Stars Grow Up
A coming-of-age story that celebrates one of TV's favorite fictional theoretical physicists. That's the basis of "Young Sheldon," the hit spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel series begins with a 9-year-old version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) entering high school in East Texas. He aces his classes, corrects his teachers, and picks up his first comic book.
Star Trek's Anton Yelchin Had Fun Messing Around With Chekov's Accent
Today's Trekkies are quite familiar with the late actor Anton Yelchin's memorable performances as Mr. Chekov in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" movies, but the iconic character of the young, Russian ensign made his debut in the original "Star Trek" series during the Season 2 episode "Catspaw." Yes, chronologically, Pavel Andreievich Chekov, who was first portrayed by veteran performer Walter Koenig, joins up with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise for that season's initial voyage to the planet Vulcan in one of the show's best episodes, "Amok Time." However, "Catspaw" was moved down the schedule from Episode 1 to Episode 7, so the spooky installment would air just before Halloween (per StarTrek.com).
Disney+ Calls It Quits With The Mysterious Benedict Society
When it comes to Disney+ original shows, 2022 was a pretty good year, and a big highlight was the second season of "The Mysterious Benedict Society." Sadly, it appears that the streamer is not all that interested in keeping the mystery alive. "The Mysterious Benedict Society" — based on Trenton...
Law & Order: SVU Fans Feel Let Down By Benson And Stabler's Almost Kiss
In early January 2022, it seemed that fans were going to be very upset if the writers of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" didn't follow up on a recent promo they did for the 12th episode of Season 24 — which hinted at a long-awaited hookup between the show's two most recognizable stars, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Welp, Episode 12 aired on Thursday, January 26, and just like many of us had feared: the Bensler buzz was yet another false alarm.
Early Roles The That '90s Show Cast Might Not Want You To Know About
The Netflix series "That '90s Show" reunites cast members from "That '70s Show" with a whole new line-up of young players and moves the action to Point Place, Wisconsin during the George H.W. Bush/Bill Clinton years. For the OG "Show" cast, it's a chance to revisit beloved characters and bask in the series' evergreen popularity. For the new "Show" kids, the Netflix series offers a big career break on an IP with a built-in and devoted fanbase.
What Josh Radnor Liked Most About The Team Dynamic In Hunters Season 2
Revenge carries a steep price, as evidenced by "Hunters." The Amazon drama series looks at a team of '70s Nazi hunters intent on justice. Early episodes introduced these members from the viewpoint of the newest recruit, Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman); this young inductee quickly learns that nothing is what it seems and everyone has something to hide. Its season finale changed the dynamics even further, leaving Jonah unsure of who to trust.
The Last Of Us: Episode 3 Recap - Bill & Frank Swanson(g)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 3 – "Long Long Time" We don't want to call it too soon, but HBO's "The Last of Us" may have just reached its pinnacle. The critically-acclaimed show's third episode is not only the best of the series so far — it's arguably also the best bit of standalone television that we've seen to date in 2023. The most impressive thing is that the strength of this episode doesn't come from our leading pair of Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey). Instead, "Long Long Time" plunges viewers into the world of two crucial characters from the game that the TV show's version of Ellie never even gets to meet. In a whopping 75-minute episode, we are finally introduced to Bill and Frank (Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett), and we spend most of that runtime watching them find second chances in each other in a world gone to hell.
Timothy Olyphant Was Nearly Shot While Filming Justified: City Primeval
Fans of "Justified" have been waiting eagerly to see what Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) has been up to over the past eight years. "Justified: City Primeval" is set to catch fans up with everyone's favorite U.S. Marshal, who moved back to Florida after the events of "Justified" but is now headed to Detroit to try to take down Clement Mansel (Boyd Holbrook), known as "The Oklahoma Wildman." Mansel is an elusive serial killer whose assassination of a judge has made him world-famous, and he has continued to kill while reveling in his notoriety. Raylan has his daughter, Willa (played by Olyphant's real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant), in tow, which will likely make the case an even stickier and more dangerous prospect for him.
Tulsa King Viewers Are Split On Whether The Series Is Good, Bad, Or Just Sly-Riffic Fun
Sylvester Stallone remains a relevant box-office draw today with 50 years of longevity in show business. To many fans, Sly will always be associated with the Italian Stallion, underdog Rocky Balboa, and the misunderstood killing machine John Rambo. Even though the majority of Stallone's career was spent working in the movie industry, the thespian did accumulate a smattering of television work over the years, including guest appearances on "Police Story," "Kojak," and "Las Vegas." Now, Stallone is changing his own negative perceptions of episodic TV and, subsequently, tackling the lead role on the Paramount+ streaming series, "Tulsa King."
