ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

1 Transported to Hospital by LifeStar After Motorcycle Crash in Willington

One person was transported to the hospital by LifeStar after a motorcycle crash in Willington on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a motorcycle crash in the 100 block of Ruby Road around 2:45 p.m. According to fire officials, one person was taken to a Hartford-area hospital by LifeStar. Authorities...
WILLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 8 in Shelton Reopens After Serious Crash

Route 8 in Shelton has reopened after a serious crash on Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. When the crash initially happened around 5:30 p.m., Route 8 South was reduced to one lane of traffic, according to the state Department of Transportation.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Armed Carjacking Under Investigation in New Haven

Police are investigating after an armed carjacking in New Haven early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Nash Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of a robbery. According to police, the 29-year-old victim reported he had walked from a bar on State Street to his home on Nash Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Colman Street, New London closed after motor vehicle accident

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Colman Street in New London is closed after a single vehicle crash. The road is closed between Broad Street and Vauxhall Street. New London fire officials say the driver is a 64-year-old female with a medical condition who went into cardiac arrest. She then struck...
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Injured in Overnight Assault in Danbury

Two people were taken to the hospital after police say they had been assaulted late Friday night. This all unfolded just before midnight on Railroad Place. Police said they found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds when they arrived on scene. Both men had to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing

2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 12:45 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. According to police, when the person arrived at the hospital, they were rushed into emergency...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man held on $3 million bond after firing gun at mother of child

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Meriden was arrested after firing a gun at the mother of his child. According to Meriden Police, the victim and her friends were at a bar on Friday when the accused, Jose Estevez, showed up. Police say Estevez left the bar and waited...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-84 East Reopens in Hartford After Rollover Crash

Interstate 84 East has reopened after a vehicle overturned in Hartford Friday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 48 and 49. Traffic was backed up for several miles, according to CTroads.org. Firefighters responded to the scene. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Breaks Out on Old Norwich State Hospital Property

A fire broke out on the old Norwich State Hospital property in Preston on Sunday. Firefighters said a former residential structure was fully involved. In a video posted by firefighters, large flames can be seen coming out of the building. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the...
PRESTON, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
franklincountynow.com

Innocent Dead After Holyoke Mall Shooting

(Holyoke, MA) A shooting occurred Saturday evening at the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside. According to the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, the Holyoke Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Holyoke Mall at 6:59 p.m. When units arrived, a male victim was discovered and the suspect was immediately taken into custody, with no further threat to to public safety.
HOLYOKE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Fatally Shot at Holyoke Mall; Suspect in Custody

A man is dead after a shooting at a mall Saturday evening in Holyoke, Massachusetts, officials announced. The Hampden District Attorney's Office released a statement saying the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a homicide investigation after the fatal shooting at Holyoke Mall. Police were called to...
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy