NBC Connecticut
1 Transported to Hospital by LifeStar After Motorcycle Crash in Willington
One person was transported to the hospital by LifeStar after a motorcycle crash in Willington on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a motorcycle crash in the 100 block of Ruby Road around 2:45 p.m. According to fire officials, one person was taken to a Hartford-area hospital by LifeStar. Authorities...
NBC Connecticut
Route 8 in Shelton Reopens After Serious Crash
Route 8 in Shelton has reopened after a serious crash on Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. When the crash initially happened around 5:30 p.m., Route 8 South was reduced to one lane of traffic, according to the state Department of Transportation.
NBC Connecticut
Armed Carjacking Under Investigation in New Haven
Police are investigating after an armed carjacking in New Haven early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Nash Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of a robbery. According to police, the 29-year-old victim reported he had walked from a bar on State Street to his home on Nash Street.
NBC Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Colman Street, New London closed after motor vehicle accident
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Colman Street in New London is closed after a single vehicle crash. The road is closed between Broad Street and Vauxhall Street. New London fire officials say the driver is a 64-year-old female with a medical condition who went into cardiac arrest. She then struck...
NBC Connecticut
Two Injured in Overnight Assault in Danbury
Two people were taken to the hospital after police say they had been assaulted late Friday night. This all unfolded just before midnight on Railroad Place. Police said they found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds when they arrived on scene. Both men had to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.
NBC Connecticut
SILVER ALERT: 80-Year-Old Man From East Haven Has Been Missing For 3 Weeks
Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man from East Haven who has been missing for over three weeks. Troopers said Richard Mather has been missing since January 7. He is described as having white hair and blue eyes. Mather is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing
2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
Eyewitness News
Wallingford Police: Woman dragged by car after purse snatching attempt in Stop & Shop parking lot
A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Reports of single engine plane crash at Brainard Airport. Updated: 23 hours ago. The CT Airport...
NBC Connecticut
1 in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 12:45 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. According to police, when the person arrived at the hospital, they were rushed into emergency...
Eyewitness News
Man held on $3 million bond after firing gun at mother of child
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Meriden was arrested after firing a gun at the mother of his child. According to Meriden Police, the victim and her friends were at a bar on Friday when the accused, Jose Estevez, showed up. Police say Estevez left the bar and waited...
NBC Connecticut
I-84 East Reopens in Hartford After Rollover Crash
Interstate 84 East has reopened after a vehicle overturned in Hartford Friday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 48 and 49. Traffic was backed up for several miles, according to CTroads.org. Firefighters responded to the scene. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
Eyewitness News
NBC Connecticut
Fire Breaks Out on Old Norwich State Hospital Property
A fire broke out on the old Norwich State Hospital property in Preston on Sunday. Firefighters said a former residential structure was fully involved. In a video posted by firefighters, large flames can be seen coming out of the building. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the...
franklincountynow.com
NBC Connecticut
Man Fatally Shot at Holyoke Mall; Suspect in Custody
A man is dead after a shooting at a mall Saturday evening in Holyoke, Massachusetts, officials announced. The Hampden District Attorney's Office released a statement saying the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a homicide investigation after the fatal shooting at Holyoke Mall. Police were called to...
Eyewitness News
6-year-old taken by Lifestar to CT Children’s Hospital after 15 foot fall from ski lift
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 6-year-old has been taken by Lifestar to Connecticut Children’s Hospital after officials say the child fell possibly 15 feet from a ski lift at Ski Sundown. State Police confirm the New Hartford Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the bunny hill at Ski...
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
