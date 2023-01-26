ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Niall Horan Is Ready to Send Fans to ‘Heaven’ With His New Single: Here’s When It Arrives

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Niall Horan announced his brand new single “Heaven” in a social media post on Thursday (Jan. 25).

“I could not be happier to let you know that my new single Heaven is being released February 17. Pre-save and pre-order heavenwontbethesame.com,” the former One Direction-er captioned a photo of the single’s artwork, which features him dressed a denim button-down, light pants and two-tone loafers while seated in front of a drum kit.

Related

Watch Blake Shelton Declare Himself 'King' of 'The Voice' in Season 23 Promo

01/26/2023

The special landing page where fans can presave the single depicts a blue candle melted down to its wick in front of an airy window flanked by golden curtains. The tab, meanwhile, promises users “NH3 Loading…”

“Heaven” will serve as Horan’s first new release since “Our Song” and “Everywhere,” his pair of 2021 collaborations with Anne-Marie. The singer’s last full-length album, Heartbreak Weather , contained singles “Nice to Meet Ya,” “Put a Little Love on Me,” “No Judgement” and “Black and White,” and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 upon its March 2020 release.

Horan previously teased the existence of “Heaven” by sprinkling snippets of the song on TikTok and sending mysterious gifts to a few lucky fans in the form of candles and QR codes.

At the start of the year, the pop singer’s erstwhile romance with Ellie Goulding surfaced again after a TikTok follower accused the latter of cheating on Ed Sheeran with Horan. “False!!!! But also slay,” Goulding replied in the comments, reminding fans that she and Horan dated briefly almost a decade ago, while maintaining that she and Sheeran were never more than friends.

Get a look at Horan’s “Heaven”-ly single announcement below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Questlove Has High Praise for Lil Yachty’s New Album ‘Let’s Start Here’: ‘I Really, Really Love This Record’

Praise continues to pour in for Lil Yachty after releasing his alternative album Let’s Start Here Jan. 27. Yachty’s creative 180 garnered acclaim from fans and music lovers, most notably from The Roots’ Questlove. Over the weekend, Quest showered Yachty with immense praise, saying he admired the “Poland” rapper’s “creative left turn.” “How should I put it? I really really really really love this @lilyachty record and I love when artists pull off a good departure record (departure albums are when musicians pull a COMPLETE creative left turn —-most times as a career sabotage of feeling doomed to not be able to live up...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Billboard

Mariah Carey Can’t Get Enough of ‘Lambs Serving Justice’ for ‘It’s a Wrap’ With TikTok Challenge

Let her take a breath and regain her composure. Mariah Carey is feeling the love after seeing the flood of reactions to her “It’s a Wrap” challenge from the Lambily. The Elusive Chanteuse initially launched the TikTok challenge on Jan. 15 by lip-syncing her way through a sped-up version of the Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel fan favorite while flanked by a bevy of backup dancers in the snow, inspiring Lambs across the globe to join in on the fun. Related Mariah Carey and SZA Continue to Rule the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 Charts | Billboard News 01/27/2023 “Battery about to die.. just watched hundreds...
Billboard

Luke Combs’ Upcoming Album Cover & Title Serves as Sequel to ‘Growin‘ Up’

Luke Combs fans finally have a name and album cover for his upcoming project, out March 24. The country singer revealed the album’s title, Gettin’ Old, on social media on Thursday (Jan. 26) and the new project essentially serves as as sequel to his previous album, the June 2022-released Growin’ Up. The two album titles, taken together, create the name of a song Combs will release on Friday (Jan. 27), titled “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old.” Last year, Combs shared an acoustic snippet of the song on his social media. While the cover for Growin’ Up featured a packed bar scene...
Billboard

Lil Baby Performs ‘California Breeze’ & ‘Forever’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut: Watch

Lil Baby made his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut on Jan. 28, performing a pair of tracks from his latest Billboard 200-topping album, It’s Only Me. Following an introduction from host Michael B. Jordan, the Atlanta rapper stepped onto the stage of Studio 8H to deliver “California Breeze” and “Forever,” both of which reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2022. Baby previously made an appearance on SNL while assisting on DJ Khaled’s performance of “You Stay” in 2019. Upon its release in October, Baby’s It’s Only Me album topped the Billboard 200 with all 23 tracks appearing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Stays at No. 1 In U.K.

Miley Cyrus now has a bunch of U.K. No. 1s with “Flowers”. The post-disco hit blooms with upwards of 121,000 chart units, the Official Charts Company reports, to lead the national chart for a second week. That volume outperforms the first week for “Flowers,” and includes over 13 million streams, making it the market leader in that format for the second straight week. A hit around the world, “Flowers” becomes Cyrus’ longest-running U.K. No. 1 single, besting her previous leaders “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” which each logged a single week at the chart summit in 2013. Further down the list, published Jan....
Billboard

Sharon Stone Talks ‘SNL’ Performance With Sam Smith: ‘We Have No Judgement of Each Other’

It takes a very intimate, deep level of trust to pull off what Sharon Stone and Sam Smith did on last weekend’s Saturday Night Live. In Smith’s second performance of the night, the legendary Casino star channeled a Hollywood siren from the early silver screen era as she posed elegantly on a couch in a gilded custom gown while Smith and a choir performed the spiritual title track from the singer’s upcoming Gloria album. Related Sam Smith Talks 'Gloria,' Confidence and 'Expressing the Liberation I've Been Feeling' 01/27/2023 Without a word, and hardly even a gesture, Stone’s surprise cameo managed to both upstage...
Billboard

Rita Ora Confirms She’s Married to Taika Waititi, Lampoons Wedding in ‘You Only Love Me’ Music Video: Watch

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are officially hitched! On Friday (Jan. 27) the singer revealed she and her longtime love secretly got married last summer. “Yes. I am officially off the market, people,” she said in an interview with the U.K.’s Heart Breakfast Radio, per ET Canada. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself…It was exactly, exactly how I wanted. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet. Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.” Related Calvin Harris Clears Up ‘Myth’ About Rita Ora’s...
Billboard

Chlöe’s Sleek New Single ‘Pray It Away’ Is Here

Chlöe Bailey is giving fans the first taste of her upcoming debut solo album with a brand new single, “Pray It Away,” which arrived on Friday (Jan. 27). The song, which details the feelings of a wasted relationship, comes just a day after the 24-year-old singer-songwriter teased the release with a stunning image of herself draped in white and sheer fabric, holding her hands up in prayer.  Meanwhile, Chlöe’s debut album, In Pieces, is set to arrive in March, though an exact date has yet to be shared. While this is the star’s first full solo project, as part of Chloe x Halle, the...
Billboard

Harry Styles to Perform on 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles will perform on the 2023 Grammy Awards, set for Sunday, Feb. 5. The announcement was made on Sunday (Jan. 29) during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game aired on CBS, the Grammys’ network since 1973. Related Harry Styles’ Pants Split Wide Open in the Crotch in Front of Jennifer Aniston During… 01/29/2023 Styles is nominated for six Grammys, including album, record and song of the year. These are his first nominations in Big Four categories. The Recording Academy made its first performers announcement on Wednesday (Jan. 25) – Lizzo, Bad...
Billboard

The National’s Bryce Dessner Opens Up About Collaborating With Taylor Swift: ‘We’re All Big Fans’

The National is gearing up to release their ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein on April 28, and the band’s Bryce Dessner sat down with Hanuman Welch for ALT CTRL Radio on Apple Music 1 this week to discuss the project. Most notably, Taylor Swift is featured on The National’s “The Alcott,” which will be included on the forthcoming album. The National previously worked with Swift on Evermore‘s “Coney Island,” and Bryce’s brother Aaron Dessner frequently collaborates with the 11-time Grammy winner. “We’re all big fans of Taylor, and she’s been really generous with us, inviting us to be...
Billboard

Here’s How Lady Gaga Reacted to Hearing ‘Bloody Mary’ on the Radio Following ‘Wednesday’ Challenge

Lady Gaga just got to dance, dance, dance with her hands, hands, hands above her head, head, head to one of her older songs playing on the radio, and it’s all thanks to Netflix’s Wednesday. After a massive dance trend using Bad Romance deep cut “Bloody Mary” took off on TikTok following the show’s release, the song has been receiving mainstream airplay for the first time, more than a decade after its release — and Gaga is tuning in. In a new TikTok, the 36-year-old pop star captured on camera the moment she spontaneously heard “Bloody Mary” on the radio while...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Goes Country in Hailey Whitters Kellyoke Cover

Country Kelly, oh how we love you. The Thursday (Jan. 26) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show saw the American Idol alumn stepping up to the plate for yet another one of her fan favorite Kellyoke covers, and decided to give a country track a spin. The powerhouse singer went with Hailey Whitters’ “Everything She Ain’t,” and injected the song with her own unique twang. Accompanied by her band Y’all, Clarkson slipped into the sassy track with ease, letting her signature vibrato and runs shine through the track. “The whiskey in your soda, the lime to your Corona/ Shotgun in...
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ Is Here: Stream It Now

MOA, it’s finally here: TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released its highly anticipated new EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on Friday (Jan. 27). The EP is now available to stream on all platforms. The project features a total of five tracks from the K-pop group: “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray, “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland.”  “Sugar Rush Ride” was released as the lead single for the The Name Chapter: Temptation. The lush, nature-themed video for the track arrived alongside the rest of the album on Friday, and featured some of the...
Billboard

Sam Smith, Rosalia, The Kid LAROI & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

Happy new music Friday! This week’s round up of fresh tunes includes material from Sam Smith, one of 2022’s biggest hitmakers; Rosalía, a formidable force in the Latin pop space; and The Kid LAROI, who previously dominated the Billboard Hot 100 with a global smash. Smith’s highly anticipated album Gloria is led by the sizzling No. 1 single “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, which served as a window into Smith’s newfound voice. At the core of every track on the record is Smith embracing their newfound freedom, as seen in the sexually liberated anthem “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” and...
Billboard

Katy Perry Reflects on ‘Huge’ Mistake of Passing on Opportunity to Work With Billie Eilish

Katy Perry is looking back on some of her past musical regrets. The 38-year-old American Idol judge revealed in a TikTok video posted by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday (Jan. 27) that she had once passed on the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish ahead of her 2016 debut single “Ocean Eyes.” During a Q&A portion of what appeared to be an intimate concert, Perry revealed that someone had “sent me an email one time that [said],’Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her, because she was working with me for Unsub [Records].” The “Dark Horse” singer continued,...
Billboard

back number Talk New Album ‘Humor,’ Viral Hit ‘Suiheisen’ & More: Interview

J-pop band back number continue to enjoy lasting hits, with their 2016 album Encore still charting in the top 100 of Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums tally. The group’s recent hit song “Suiheisen” (“Horizon”) — created in the wake of the cancellation of the 2020 All Japan High School Sports Championships due to the pandemic — was released in August 2021 and finished at No. 9 on the 2022 year-end Billboard Japan Hot 100, becoming another signature song for the band that already has a long list of familiar hits under its belt. The trio’s latest studio album, Humor, debuted at No....
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s Drops Dreamy ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: Watch

Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to “meet me at midnight” on Friday (Jan. 27), when she unveiled the much anticipated music video for her Midnights opening track, “Lavender Haze.” Swifties have been waiting for the “Lavender Haze” music video for months, especially since the “Bejeweled” music video premiered in late October. Swift shared the Cinderella-inspired “Bejeweled” visual just two weeks after dropping the first Midnights music video, which was for the album’s No. 1 lead single, “Anti-Hero.” Swift actually shared a teaser video for all of the album’s music videos during Thursday Night Football, mere hours before Midnights hit streaming services Oct. 21. “Those projects are the Midnights Music Movies, the music videos that I made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record,” she said at the time. “I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them … I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors.” Watch the “Lavender Haze” music video below. More from BillboardSam Smith Makes a Joyful Noise With New Album 'Gloria': Stream It NowThe Rose Reflect on 'Heal Together' World Tour & Their Own Healing JourneyLil Baby Gets Mistaken for 'Little Babies' in New 'SNL' Promo
Billboard

Lil Yachty Guides Listeners on a Trippy Journey with ‘Let’s Start Here’ Album: Stream It Now

Prepare to take a trip with Lil Yachty on Let’s Start Here, his fifth studio album that dropped on Friday (Jan. 27) via Concrete Records, Motown Records and Quality Control Music. In an interview with Ice Box last year, the rapper revealed he was going in a different direction with the sound of his upcoming studio effort. “My new album is a non-rap album,” he declared. “It’s alternative, it’s sick… It’s like a psychedelic alternative project. It’s different. It’s all live instrumentation.”  Related Lil Yachty Announces New Album 'Let's Start Here’ 01/27/2023 This wouldn’t be Yachty’s first dip into the genre, as he collaborated with Tame Impala on a...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy