Movement Festival 2023 Announces Phase 1 Lineup: See Who’s Playing

Amid this most hallowed season of festival lineup releases, Detroit’s equally venerable Movement on Thursday (Jan. 26) announced the phase one lineup for its 2023 show.

Belgian techno phenom Charlotte De Witte will headline the three-day fest along with U.K. legends Underworld. The show will also feature Caribou, Detroit’s own Moodymann and DJ Minx, Louie Vega, Green Velvet, Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina, Masters At Work, a live performance from Robert Hood, Berlin duo Fjaak, Movement debuts from DJ Seinfeld and TSHA, an extremely fun-sounding b2b by from Dom Dolla and John Summit and much more.

With Detroit of course the hometown of techno itself, Movement 2023 will return to its longstanding base in the city’s Hart Plaza from May 27 to 29. Tickets are currently on sale.

Movement is produced by Detroit-based Paxahau, which launched in 1998 as an underground party promoter. The dance -focused company has produced Movement for the past 17 years, helping it gain global renown as one of the world’s premiere techno festivals.

“It was truly joyful to be back in the city for the many of us who fell in love with Detroit through Movement and its music,” Billboard contributor Ana Monroy Yglesias said of the festival last year. “The event also marked a triumphant family reunion for the techno all-stars and superfans who call Detroit home. Altogether, it was a stellar three days of techno, house, hip-hop, love, connection, positive vibes and dancing, and a much-needed respite from the pain of current events.”

See the phase one lineup below: