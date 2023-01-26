Sam Bankman-Fried's new dog is reportedly trained to attack would-be assailants with a secret code word
- Sam Bankman-Fried's new dog can attack with a single command, per Forbes.
- His parents reportedly gave him the dog, a German shepherd named Sandor.
- Bankman-Fried has said in court filings that his family has faced "harassment and threats."
Sam Bankman-Fried's new German shepherd can reportedly attack on command.
The former FTX CEO's animal companion, named Sandor, pounces in response to a "secret word," according to Forbes .
The 75-pound Sandor, whose name evokes the meaning "defender of men," was a gift from Bankman-Fried's parents, per a Puck interview.
A representative for Bankman-Fried declined to comment on Thursday.
Bankman-Fried is currently under house arrest at his parents' home near Stanford University, confined there with an ankle monitor after being released in December on a $250 million bail package.
Earlier this month, he pleaded not guilty to the criminal wire fraud and conspiracy charges against him. He faces the prospect of a trial in October, though he could theoretically work out a deal with prosecutors any time before then.
In court filings this month, Bankman-Fried referenced the toll of the public proceedings on his parents , Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman, saying that they're dealing with "intense media scrutiny, harassment, and threats."
His lawyers referred to an episode in which three men in a car hit a security barrier at his parents' home and made a threat to a security guard who had to send them away.
Bankman-Fried's lawyers have argued that such concerns about personal safety also extend to his two other bail sponsors, who have posted a total of $700,000, and told the New York federal court overseeing his case that they shouldn't be publicly named.
News organizations, including Insider, have challenged that argument , telling the court that the identities of Bankman-Fried's backers are a matter of public interest in light of the scale of the alleged fraud at FTX, which government agents have alleged led to the loss of $8 billion in customer funds.Read the original article on Business Insider
