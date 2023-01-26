Prince Street Pizza Opens First San Diego Location

The wait is over for San Diego’s first Prince Street Pizza location. Eager foodies can now try out New York’s popular square pizza place in the Gaslamp Quarter .

Owner Lawrence Longo has expanded the brand in California, adding four new restaurants in Los Angeles and one location in San Diego. Management in the new San Diego location says further growth in the area is unclear but they’re eager to get up and running before opening additional spots.

The latest outpost of PSP preserves the look of the original New York location with a decorative mosaic countertop currently displaying their most popular menu items like the Spicy Spring and Mercer Margherita pie. An exposed brick wall displays photos of various celebrity visits to Prince Street Pizza. The no-frills spot for Neapolitan pizzas and SoHo Squares, PSP is a grab-and-go spot that offers takeout only.

Prince Street Pizza is teaming up with Market Street neighbors Cali Cream, Madam Bonnnie’s, and Barleymash on Thursday, January 26th. The neighborhood block party will feature food and drink specials, including one free slice of pizza at Prince Street leading up to their grand opening day on January 27th . Get to know Prince Street Pizza by following their Instagram .

