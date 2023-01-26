2023 Senior Bowl: Players To Watch at Each Position on Offense

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl starts up next week in Mobile, Alabama. Which players on the National Team should the Indianapolis Colts keep an eye on?

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl starts up its week of practices on Tuesday, January 31st and will run until February 2nd. The game itself will be held on February 4th (2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network). For the Indianapolis Colts , this game has always been a major event for the team to scout future talent for the draft.

General Manager Chris Ballard has dipped into the Senior Bowl talent pool quite a few times in his tenure, as notable players such as Michael Pittman Jr, Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke, and Julian Blackmon are alumni of the event.

With Ballard's known affinity for this week, who are some players that we should keep an eye on down there? Today, I dive into two players at each offensive position that should catch Chris Ballard's eye in Mobile.

Quarterback

Jaren Hall, BYU The Indianapolis Colts are almost certainly selecting a quarterback in the top four this draft, but that doesn't mean they won't double dip at the position. We have seen teams do this in the past, most notably with the Washington Commanders back in 2012, when they selected Robert Griffin III in round one and Kirk Cousins in round four. In all seriousness, the Colts likely won't look at quarterback in the middle rounds of this draft, but Hall is an intriguing player. He has a baseball player type of throwing motion and can generate a lot of power even when throwing off base. He could be a steal in this draft for a team that runs a Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan style of offense.

Tyson Bagent, Shepherd One of the more intriguing names in this entire draft class is Shepherd QB Tyson Bagent. Bagent is a record-setting passer that amassed over 17,000 yards passing and 159 touchdowns in his collegiate career. While it is hard to get too excited over a small school quarterback prospect, Bagent is a fascinating prospect. He possesses great size and has excellent arm talent to go along with it. He should draw quite a bit of interest late in the draft if he stands out in the Mobile practices.

Running Back

Eric Gray, Oklahoma The Colts don't really have a need for a running back in this upcoming draft. Superstar Jonathan Taylor should be returning to action to start the year, and reserve backs Zack Moss and Deon Jackson performed admirably in his absence. One player that could make some sense though is Eric Gray from Oklahoma. Gray is a shifty back that found quite a bit of success as a rusher (6.4 yards per carry as a Senior) and as a pass catcher (827 yards receiving in his career). If the Colts want more of a do-it-all back to spell Jonathan Taylor, Gray could be that guy.

Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State Going in the complete other direction with this other running back pick, the Colts could also look at a player like Camerun Peoples. Peoples is an experienced back that totaled 455 carries in his collegiate career. He is a bruiser type that was running over and through defenders from day one at Appalachian State. The most intriguing aspect about Peoples is how he moves at his size. He may not be the most nimble and quick back, but he has a second gear in the open field that few backs at 225 pounds can hit. He should be able to turn some heads with his pure speed in Mobile next week.

Wide Receiver

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State Chris Ballard has a type at wide receiver that he has rarely ever deviated from. He likes big, athletic players that can win in contested catch situations. There is no player in this years' event that better fits that description than Xavier Hutchinson from Iowa State. Hutchinson had a strong senior season with the Cyclones, totaling 1,171 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He is an experienced and developed pass catcher that can win at all levels of the defense. He may not blow by defenders with elite speed, but he is an explosive pass catcher that can jump with the best of them.

Don'tayvion Wicks, Virginia Don'tayvion Wicks is one of the more interesting wide receivers in this class, and he could see his stock skyrocket with a strong week in Mobile. Wicks is a bit off of the radar at the moment, as he had a down season in 2022 with Virginia's abysmal passing offense. The flashes are there with Wicks, though. He is a strong vertical threat that excels in contested catch situations. He is an underrated route runner as well, as he understands how to stack defenders and beat them at the line early in the rep. If Wicks has a strong week in Mobile, I wouldn't be shocked to see his stock climb up quite a bit after the event.

Tight End

Cameron Latu, Alabama The Colts likely won't look to take another tight end this year, as they have selected three tight ends over the past two draft classes. With all three of those players expected to see playing time in 2023, tight end is among the lower draft needs for the Colts. One type of player that the Colts do need in that tight end room, though, is a blocker. Cameron Latu can be exactly that. He is an experienced player that actually came to Alabama as a defensive tackle. He brings the physicality and the power to the blocking game that the Colts' other tight ends simply lack.

Payne Durham, Purdue If the Colts want to go with a tad more receiving upside in a tight end selection, Payne Durham out of Purdue could be that guy. He is still a fantastic blocker, but he also brings some upside in the passing game that my other tight end selection lacks. Durham had a strong senior season in 2022, finishing with 560 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on the year. He wins with his natural hands and size, but also has some toughness in his game that allows him to out muscle smaller defenders.

Offensive Tackle

Tyler Steen, Alabama The Colts may not necessarily need to take an offensive tackle high in this draft class, as rookie third rounder Bernhard Raimann really came a long way late in his first season. Still, it wouldn't hurt the team to bring in some competition to at least serve as the swing tackle for next season. Alabama's Tyler Steen has my vote as the most underrated tackle prospect in this draft class. He is a dominant run blocker that does some really good things in the passing game. He could stand to clean up his feet in the pass game a little bit, but I love his grip strength and balance when facing off against top pass rushers.

Wanya Morris, Oklahoma Oklahoma's Wanya Morris is one of my favorite developmental offensive tackles in this draft class. If the Colts want to find a long term backup (and eventual successor) to Braden Smith, Morris could be the perfect selection in the middle rounds. While he may not be a top tier athlete at the position, Morris has excellent length and hand usage at the right tackle spot. He overpowers defenders with his brute strength and he does an excellent job of dropping his anchor when pass rushers try to use power on him. There is a lot to like in this tackle's game.

Interior Offensive Line

Andrew Vorhees, USC The Colts are in an interesting spot when it comes to interior line in this draft. Quenton Nelson will be here for the foreseeable future, but center Ryan Kelly's status is up in the air for next season. The team may also have a need at right guard, as Will Fries was just adequate late in the season. If the Colts want to devote the 35th pick on an interior lineman, Andrew Vorhees out of USC would be a great option. Vorhees is one of the strongest players in this draft class, and he is simply a people mover in the run game. His style of play reminds me a lot of Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow with the Detroit Lions.

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota Arguably the top center prospect in this upcoming draft class is Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz. If the Colts intend to move on from Ryan Kelly this offseason, Schmitz would be the perfect option in the class to replace him. Schmitz actually reminds me a lot of Ryan Kelly in his early days with the Colts. He is a great athlete with excellent strength to pair with it. He is the top zone blocking center in this class, as he opens up massive run lanes on stretch runs to the outside.

