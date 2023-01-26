Gun courses taught in schools would be great. However, it's not the average American gun owners that a running around shooting people, it's the mentally ill and gangs, for the most part.
She got into politics because of the firearm she put between her legs and she couldn't control that. Next she can go control the billions in military grade firearms left to terrorist in Afghanistan. Only then we can talk about my firearms.
Permanently incarcerate prohibited possessors caught with a gun. Prosecute dv cases as felonies. Mandatory firearms education in public schools. Harden targets like schools and hospitals. Target repeat felons and zip codes where gun violence is epidemic. Increase funding for mental health services. Constitutional carry and/or national reciprocity.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
