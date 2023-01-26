ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

How did French aristocrat keep from losing her teeth? Secret revealed 400 years later

By Irene Wright
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJZ7S_0kSRqTC300

Anne D’Alègre had a reputation, and not necessarily a good one.

Born in 1565, the French aristocrat had been widowed twice and lost a son in the midst of multiple religious wars when her teeth started to fall out.

The trait, caused by periodontal disease, was very unbecoming for the French elite, so she had to find a way to keep her teeth from slowly slipping out of her skull.

In a study from Archaeological Science: Reports, and Institut National de Recherches Archéologiques Préventives, researchers found D’Alègre’s dentistry secret.

She used gold wire to keep her teeth in place, weaving it around individual teeth and through her smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUsMK_0kSRqTC300
D’Alègre had gold wiring twisted around and between her teeth to hold them in place after developing periodontal disease. Rozenn Colleter/ Institut National de Recherches Archéologiques Préventives

D’Alègre’s remains were found in 1988 in the northwest region of France, but it wasn’t until recently that they were able to be examined more closely.

The team used a “Cone Beam” scan, a program that takes X-rays and builds a three-dimensional image, giving scientists a holistic view of D’Alègre’s skull and dental work.

They found that not only had she used gold wire to tighten her teeth and hold them together, but she also had a rare artificial tooth made from the ivory of an elephant, a testament to her status.

However, the researchers said her teeth bling might have actually made her condition worse.

In order for the gold wire to be effective, it would have had to be regularly tightened, slowly destabilizing the teeth around it and causing a great deal of pain.

She may have thought the pain was worth it to maintain her position in the aristocracy, since her reputation was already on the rocks following the death of her second husband and a rumor that she may be marrying a third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u08Ba_0kSRqTC300
Anne D’Alègre was widowed twice and lost her son in a religious war before dying of disease at the age of 54. Le Chronographe, Nantes Métropole

The rumors were silenced when D’Alègre fell ill in 1619 and died at the age of 54. Her body was buried away from the other Protestants of the same social station, but her unique dental trick lives on 400 years later.

Google Translate was used to translate a release from the Institut National de Recherches Archéologiques Préventives.

Elusive and rare leopard — considered extinct for 45 years — caught on film in Turkey

Pink sarcophagus — weighing over 22,000 pounds — found at family burial site in Egypt

‘That’s scary.’ Rattlesnake births gnarled two-headed baby, South African park says

An ancient Roman city is unearthed in Egypt. Take a look inside the city streets

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

French aristocrat's golden dental secret revealed 400 years on

The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988. Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton -- and teeth -- were remarkably well preserved. At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a...
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink

In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
dornob.com

Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome

The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
The US Sun

Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back

EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
New York Post

The secret life of the mafia boss who spent 30 years on the lam as Italy’s No.1 fugitive

He looked like any other senior citizen with a prostate condition. Wearing a sheepskin coat, winter cap and sunglasses, Andrea Bonafede arrived on Monday morning for bloodwork at a medical clinic in Palermo, Italy. He was being treated for a cancerous tumor. But the police knew there was much more to this man — including his real identity, Matteo Messina Denaro: the most wanted fugitive in Italy. “[Authorities] worked for a long time on the trail that led them to Matteo Messina Denaro,” author Giacomo Di Girolamo told The Post of the 60-year-old mob boss who had been on the lam since 1993....
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Anthony James

Woman Paralyzed After Her Friend Pushed Into Pool Says She'll 'never get over it'

Rachelle Chapman, from North Carolina, US, was left paralyzed from the chest down after a tragic accident on her hen do in 2010. Rachelle and her friends were having a night out and were by the pool at her best friend's home when she was pushed into the water. The joke turned into disaster when Rachelle hit her head at the bottom of the pool and became quadriplegic.
CNN

Brutality of prehistoric life revealed by Europe's bog bodies

Bodies were buried in bogs across northern Europe for thousands of years. Archaeologists have undertaken the first comprehensive study of more than 1,000 bog bodies found across Ireland, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia and uncovered some intriguing findings.
The Independent

Scientists confirm identity of 17th century Dutch warship off coast of England

Scientists have solved the mystery of the identity of a 17th century Dutch warship wrecked off the coast of England while carrying slabs of fine Italian marble.The unknown Protected Wreck off the coast of Sussex has been identified as the Dutch warship Klein Hollandia.Built in 1656 and owned by the Admiralty of Rotterdam, the ship was involved in all major battles in the second Anglo-Dutch war (1665-1667).The wreck, which lies on the seabed 32 metres under the surface, was until now known as the “Unknown Wreck off Eastbourne”.The ship sank in 1672 and was discovered in 2019.It was considered so...
France 24

French mayor says Madonna 'likely' has painting lost during WWI, asks for loan

The mayor of Amiens in northern France has released a video “requesting” that Madonna “loan” the city a painting from her personal collection which resembles one lost there during World War I. The 19th-century work, “Diane and Endymion” by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, is “likely” the same...
The Associated Press

Relics found in 23 lead boxes in Mexico City cathedral

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Experts restoring the interior of Mexico City’s Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral said Friday they found 23 lead boxes containing religious inscriptions and relics like small paintings and wood or palm crosses. The lead containers are about the size of a mint box, and had...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy