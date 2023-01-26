The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO