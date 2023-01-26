ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 6

Related
iheart.com

25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme

The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme

Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”

The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy