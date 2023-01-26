Read full article on original website
Russian arrested in Miami on charges of illegally transmitting millions in cryptocurrency
A Russian operator of a China-based cryptocurrency exchange with links to South Florida and other parts of the world appeared in federal court in Miami Wednesday on charges of running an unlicensed money transmitting business that is suspected of laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in drug trafficking and other criminal proceeds, federal authorities said.
‘Real Housewives’ star scammed older Americans, is sentenced to years in prison, feds say
Jennifer Shah lived a “life of luxury” while victims’ bank accounts were drained empty, prosecutors said.
3 SC women, U.S. Postal Service employees, charged in multi-million-dollar COVID-19 PPP fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three women, who were employees of U.S. Postal Service, face charges in South Carolina for a multi-million-dollar national fraud scheme related to the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, officials said Tuesday. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the scheme involved...
Feds Try to Seize Money, Property from Church Accused of Multimillion-Dollar Scheme Targeting Vets
The Department of Justice is trying to seize money and property from a church group some former members describe as a cult that preyed on soldiers and veterans by bilking them out of millions of dollars of benefits. Federal authorities are seeking some $150,000 spread across six bank accounts, a...
Warehouse where nursing home patients died charged $1M rent. Bob Dean pocketed it, feds say.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against embattled Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean, alleging that Dean misspent and misallocated $4 million from his nursing homes, lining his personal bank accounts with the misspent money. The DOJ lawsuit may be the most daunting of Dean's escalating legal...
Woman sentenced to three years in state prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to three years in state prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, by claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
26 Delaware nurses have licenses annulled amid nursing diploma investigation
"When we talk about a nurse's education, and credentials, shortcut is not a word we want to use," a U.S. Attorney said.
25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme
The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
Florida man who bought mansion, Maserati using COVID funds sentenced to prison
A Florida man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for obtaining more than $7 million in COVID relief funds
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Teenage MS-13 gang member charged with rape and murder of autistic woman to be tried as adult
EXCLUSIVE — The MS-13 gang member in custody for the rape and murder of an autistic young woman in a small Maryland town last summer will be tried as an adult despite being a juvenile, the Washington Examiner has learned. The unnamed suspect arrested in mid-January in connection to...
A Former Lawyer Stole Millions In Insurance Payouts From Her Clients And Used The Money To Go On Safari
Lori E. Deveny, 57, defrauded at least 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million in insurance proceeds.
Holocaust survivor swindled out of his life savings by woman he met on a dating website, prosecutors allege
A Holocaust survivor was swindled out of his life savings by a woman he met on a dating website, prosecutors allege in the latest romance scam targeting the elderly.
25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme
Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
Doctor is convicted of fraud after she was caught re-using single-use tools for sinus surgeries
A doctor has been convicted a federal charges of adulterating medical devices for re-using what the Justice Department called 'unsanitary' equipment meant for only one use.
Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”
The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
A woman waiting while her family test-drove a Tesla got hit by a car driven by an employee, lawsuit says
Rakshinda Parvez stayed behind while her family took a Tesla for a test-drive at a Maryland centre when the incident occurred, per court documents.
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check
71-year-old Lizzie Pugh won a five-figure slot machine jackpot on a church outing. But what started as a financial win ended in tears when tellers at the Fifth Third Bank refused to cash the check or give it back to the retired teacher. Pugh said they were openly racist and said the prize she won at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort was fraudulent.
