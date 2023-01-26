Read full article on original website
27 First News
Sally Ann Seeds, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Seeds, 89, formerly of Boardman, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family and caregivers. Sally was born March 17, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of L. Donald Schuman and Inez (Richards) Schuman. She was...
27 First News
John R. Leshinsky, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Leshinsky, Jr., 57, passed away Thursday evening, January 19, 2023. John was born March 13, 1965, in Youngstown, a son of the late John R. and Mary Ellen Carney Leshinsky, Sr. He was a 1983 graduate of Boardman High School and was a...
27 First News
Deborah S. Bable, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah S. Bable, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Deborah was born March 25, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Alfred R. II and Patricia Brezinski Bable. She was a 1989 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Deborah owned Patsy Beers...
27 First News
John E. Metzinger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Metzinger passed peacefully Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley, surrounded by family. John was born March 3, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Bertha Farrell Metzinger; he was a lifelong area resident. He graduated...
27 First News
Patrick G. Rossi, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Rite of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, for Patrick G. Rossi, 73, of Mineral Ridge. Pat passed away Saturday evening, January 28, 2023, in Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.
27 First News
Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., 82, of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home. Richard was born November 23, 1940, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Martin Dunn and Anna Mae Bosetti and came to this area in 1970. He...
27 First News
Paul Moore, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Moore, 71, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side. Paul was born May 20, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Harold and Geraldine (Patton) Moore. He was a 1969 graduate of Warren G. Harding High...
27 First News
Michael Teutsch, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Teutsch, Sr., 86, died peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family. Michael was born July 3, 1936, in Waltersdorf, Siebenbergergen Transylvania, now known as Romania, the son of Martin and Maria Pfingstgraef Teutsch. After their family was displaced to...
27 First News
Marie A. Rupert, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie A. Rupert, 81, transitioned from her earthly labor to her Heavenly home early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, at Hospice House of The Valley. Marie was born August 23, 1941, in Lexington, North Carolina, a daughter of John Hayden and Edna Lopp Hayden. The...
27 First News
Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, 92, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home. Ellie was born August 4, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Lucille E. (Harris) Smith. She was a graduate of South High School,...
27 First News
John Clarke, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Clarke, 81, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas. He was born on February 7, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of John Clarke and S. Marie Clarke-Deeley. John received his Bachelors in Metallurgical Engineering from Carnegie Tech. He spent his...
27 First News
Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio(MyValleyTributes) – Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, 74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Willa was born October 15, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Josephine (Dluski) McCullough. She moved with her family...
27 First News
John Kaiser, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Kaiser, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023, while a patient in O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following a period of declining health. He was 71. John was born May 23, 1951, in Sinzhausen, Germany, a son...
27 First News
Barbara M. Hatosky, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara M. Hatosky, 75, of Warren passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center. Barbara was born August 2, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Florian J. and Mary (Frenchko) Hatosky. She was a 1965 graduate of Howland High School and...
27 First News
Arlene S. Barnard, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene S. Barnard, 87, of Girard, entered into rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Arlene was born September 12, 1935 in Girard, a daughter to the late Eugene and Susan (Chalker) Buser. She dedicated her life to taking care of her...
27 First News
Mary F. Wildes, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary F. Wildes, 73, of Struthers passed away January 26, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born December 20, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of George and Helen (Butler) Brooke and was a lifelong area resident. Mary is survived by her...
27 First News
Richard “Dick” Williams, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. “Dick” Williams, 92, of Lowellville, passed away Tuesday, evening, January 24, 2023, at his home. He was born October 19, 1930 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Sadie (DeCesare) Williams and had been a lifelong resident of Lowellville. For Dick...
27 First News
William Reeds, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Reeds passed on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was 77. William was born November 18, 1945 to Lula Bell Stevens. He was a steelworker and retired in 1989. He was married to Kathy Reeds until her passing. William leaves behind to cherish his memories;...
27 First News
Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II of Niles passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. in his residence. He was 45. Thomas was born on August 30, 1977, in Warren, the son of Thomas Eckenrode and Susan Clark Eckenrode. He graduated in 1996 from...
27 First News
