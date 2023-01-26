Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
Peoria County coroner identifies Galesburg woman killed in I-74 accident
The Peoria County coroner has identified the woman killed in a weather-related wreck on Interstate 74 on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Amanda Matuszyk was driving to work at the time of the accident. The 42-year-old Galesburg woman was a patient care technician at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, the coroner said.
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
25newsnow.com
Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested for vehicle burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police arrested two juveniles for vehicle burglary on Saturday evening. According to a Peoria police press release, Peoria police were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Institute Place for reports of a vehicle burglary. The subjects fled the area on foot after seeing the...
Galesburg woman dies in crash on I-74 near Brimfield. Slick pavement cited
A Galesburg woman died from injuries sustained in a weather-related traffic accident on I-74 near Brimfield on Thursday morning. According to information provided by Illinois State Police and the Peoria County Coroner’s office, slick road conditions contributed to the accident which occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday. Preliminary information indicates an eastbound passenger vehicle driven by a 42-year-old woman from Galesburg lost control on slick pavement and struck a guardrail at milepost 78 in Peoria County. The vehicle then traveled back into the right lane of traffic and was struck by a truck-tractor semi trailer.
25newsnow.com
Five injured after multi-vehicle crash in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Weather is to blame for a multiple vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive in Peoria, that left five people injured. It happened around 1:45 PM Friday near the Route 6 Intersection. That is near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the...
KWQC
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
1470 WMBD
Another bomb threat at Pere Marquette
PEORIA, Ill. – The second bomb threat in as many weeks has been phoned in to the Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police Saturday afternoon released details of the incident first reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Hotel guests were evacuated to what only police referred to as a “secure location,” until a police bomb unit could determine there was no threat.
WQAD
Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say
Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar Street at a high speed. It subsequently left the roadway and struck a tree, leaving one person dead.
KWQC
Gunpowder causes explosion during Colona house fire
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Colona Fire Department officials say an explosion happened in a house Thursday while firefighters were extinguishing a fire in the home. Fire personnel responded at 10:29 p.m. to a structure fire on Ballegeer Lane. Firefighters on scene saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story home and began an offensive fire attack. While performing the attack, an explosion from the basement happened, leaving fire personnel inside the house disorientated from the noise and impact, according to a press release.
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
25newsnow.com
AutoZone employee threatened with knife, Peoria Police say
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed robbery at AutoZone on Saturday evening. A witness told police a man came into the store and pretended to shop at the 900 block of S. Western Ave. Peoria Police confirmed the incident occurred at AutoZone around 6:30 pm.
Central Illinois Proud
Neighbor rescues two dogs during Normal house fire
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire in Normal caused major home damage early afternoon on Sunday. According to a Normal Fire Dept. press release, units responded to 808 Landau Lane to a neighbor reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from the back side of a residence. The neighbor rescued two...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
Caught on camera, stealing a camera: Galesburg Police investigating possible fraud, theft at Menards
Galesburg Police on Thursday responded to Menards for an ongoing fraud complaint. Police met with the store manager who said three male subjects came into the store on three separate occasions and purchased items using the same checks. The checks bounced due to a lack of funds. The checks were used on three different dates by three different people and had the same name on all of them. All three checks were written for a total of just over $1,100 – which were mainly for power tools. The checks belong to a man and a woman from Sheridan, Illinois. A driver’s license number written on the checks doesn’t exist in any Illinois database. At the time of the police report, the subject had not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
Central Illinois Proud
Family displaced by garage fire in Bloomington Thursday afternoon
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A structure fire in the 1900 block of Woodbine Road in Bloomington has left four people displaced. The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to 1903 Woodbine Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke and fire coming from the home’s garage. The residents had escaped the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner sentenced after accident conviction
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
1470 WMBD
No injuries after Tuesday morning crash involving school bus
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – There were no injuries after a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning in Sunnyland. 25 News reports the crash occurred at the intersection of Washington and Bess Streets. The bus carried 14 students who attend Beverly Manor School in Washington. They were checked at...
1470 WMBD
Second suspect in November murder arrested; others arrested during traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have long said they believed more than one person was possibly responsible for a fatal shooting last November. Now, they say, a second suspect is in custody. Police say an 18-year-old they did not identify was arrested Thursday night on First-Degree Murder and other...
