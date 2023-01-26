ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcAGn_0kSRp4Ua00

A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death and other charges.

Banks traveled from Georgia to West Virginia to sell fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride. After a Fairmont woman died of an overdose in Lewis County in 2018, Banks and another man took her body to Georgia, where they dismembered her and disposed of the body at a landfill, according to court records.

The other man, Terrick Robinson of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in 2020 to life in prison plus 10 years in the case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Arrest made in Georgia for double murder in Missouri, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in connection to a Missouri double homicide in metro Atlanta on Thursday, according to an out-of-state agency. The crime happened in Sikeston, Missouri, last Sunday, according to the city's department of public safety. Officers found 27-year-old Breana C. Conner dead and 33-year-old Kiara. D. Haynes, who later died at a local hospital.
SIKESTON, MO
WDTV

Georgia man sentenced for role in Fairmont woman’s death

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Georgia man was sentenced on Thursday to federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation and the dismemberment of a Fairmont woman’s body to conceal her death. 30-year-old Seddrick Banks, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to...
FAIRMONT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Drug trafficker sentenced in overdose, dismemberment case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday.Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death and other charges.Banks traveled from Georgia to West Virginia to sell fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride. After a Fairmont woman died of an overdose in Lewis County in 2018, Banks and another man took her body to Georgia, where they dismembered her and disposed of the body at a landfill, according to court records.The other man, Terrick Robinson of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in 2020 to life in prison plus 10 years in the case.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio issues adult alert for missing man

An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals report two arrests

PARKERSBURG — Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshals C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force with the execution of an arrest warrant for a Columbus man Thursday in Parkersburg. Officials arrested Jermaine S. Westbrook II, 29, of Columbus, at 910 30th St. Apt. 8 in Parkersburg on Thursday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
fallriverreporter.com

7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme

BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
douglasnow.com

35-year-old allegedly violates restraining order from West Virginia, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking in Douglas

Deondray Andrews, 35, has been charged with aggravated stalking after allegedly violating a restraining order previously taken out by his spouse. According to the incident report, the victim showed the officer multiple calls and texts from Andrews, one of which included a comment about her son, who is currently on life support. The report states that on January 17, an officer spoke to the victim, who said that her husband, Andrews, had been contacting her through calls and texts. She explained to the officer that they were in the process of a divorce and she has a restraining order against him in West Virginia due to domestic violence charges.
DOUGLAS, GA
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
actionnews5.com

Police: Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A man and woman have been charged after police said they beat and dragged a woman out of her car on the interstate and left her on the side of the roadway. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Anthony “Tony” Sprouse and 20-year-old Kaylee Reese...
FAIRMONT, WV
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia: Use of SUV in fatal crash wasn't authorized

School officials say the use of the SUV involved in an accident that killed a Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member two weeks ago was not authorized. The university’s athletic association told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the vehicle was to be used only for recruiting activities and that personal use was “strictly prohibited.”
GEORGIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy