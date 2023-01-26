Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on January 30? Peter Rosalita, Mandy Harvey …
Episode 5 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday, January 30 on NBC, with the fifth set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the Finals: one via the judges’ Golden Buzzer (which will be a group decision in Week 5) and one thanks to the “AGT” superfans (whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode). That means the other eight artists will sadly be cut from the...
What do the ‘America’s Got Talent’ superfans have against singers?
As we near the conclusion of the first phase of the “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” competition, there’s one question on our mind: What do the superfans have against singers? Out of the 40 acts to perform in the first round so far, a quarter of them can be considered vocal talents, but only chorale group Detroit Youth Choir has advanced, and that was thanks to a Golden Buzzer from Terry Crews. The nine other singers failed to earn enough votes from the superfans and were eliminated, but why? Among the singing acts eliminated so far are former Golden Buzzer acts Cristina Rae and...
Meet the Blind War Veteran Robert Finley, Competing on ‘AGT All Stars’
There are some people who pursue their dreams despite of their less than an optimal physical state, America’s Got Talent All Stars competitor Robert Finley is one such individual. A legally blind war veteran that is passionate in music, Finley brings his wisdom and talent back on the biggest stage in the world.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Gwen Stefani Fans Are Losing It Over Her Huge Career Announcement: 'It’s Finally Happening!
Gwen Stefani is hitting the road again! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, 53, announced on Instagram that she will be playing 5 shows in the U.K. this summer, and her fans continue to express their excitement after hearing the news. Gwen Stefani Announces Summer 2023 U.K. Concert Tour. Stefani...
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
‘24’ and ‘Bosch’ Star Annie Wersching Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, a veteran TV actress who starred in 24 and Bosch, has died at age 45 after a two-year cancer battle. Stephen Full, Wersching’s husband, paid tribute to his late wife in a statement to Deadline on Sunday, January 29. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Friends SLAM Todrick Hall For Implying Ellen DeGeneres Drama Pushed DJ To Take His Own Life
Friends of the late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss spoke out to criticize Todrick Hall and his speculation the DJ took his own life due to mounting pressure following Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.As this outlet previously reported, Hall first shared his shocking speculation about Boss’ suicide earlier this week.According to Hall, Boss was facing incredible pressure because the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ-turned-co-executive producer stood by the embattled comedian when the “toxic workplace” allegations first started to surface in 2020.Boss then continued to support Ellen even after the Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end in May 2022.“People were...
[WATCH] Heidi Gardner Asks Michael B. Jordan to be Her Valentine but Lil Baby Accepts in New ‘SNL’ Teaser
This week’s Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Michael B. Jordan, and Lil Baby will be the musical guest. Ahead of the episode, the two stars appeared with cast member Heidi Garnder for some promo. In the clip, Hardner is shooting her shot at Michael B. Jordan, who...
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Viewers Are Concerned With Simon Cowell’s Dramatic Transformation After 60-LB Weight Loss
Simon Cowell recently lost 60 pounds, and some fans are expressing their “concerns” for his health. The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 63, was photographed leaving the show’s auditions event at the London Palladium this week, and...
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?
Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Birmingham native, comedian Rickey Smiley says son Brandon Smiley has died
Comedian Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his oldest son Brandon Smiley has died, in a raw message shared via social media channels. In a brief video shared on Instagram and YouTube, Smiley said that he was on his way “to get to the airport to get to Birmingham” after getting the bad news Sunday morning. Smiley, a Birmingham native, did not address the specifics of his son’s death.
Soap Stars At War: 'Dynasty' Diva Linda Evans Desperately Tried To End Feud With Ex-Show Nemesis Joan Collins
Dynasty alum Linda Evans tried to make peace with her former costar Joan Collins, RadarOnline.com has exclusively discovered, but TV insiders claim she has "no interest in burying the hatchet." Evans and Collins were both breakout stars of the quintessential 1980s prime-time soap, which spanned for nearly a decade, and their characters Krystle Carrington and Alexis Colby were often famously at odds.Collins previously admitted the duo never really got along on set, and it seems their on-screen cat fights have spilled over to real life in the years after their Dynasty debuts."Linda had her bad moments with Joan, but she...
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Octavia Spencer received some sage wisdom from Whoopi Goldberg early in her career. The Academy Award winner, 52, recounted last week on WTF with Marc Maron her experience interning in the extras casting department on Goldberg's 1990 film The Long Walk Home when she was just 17. "It was pretty...
