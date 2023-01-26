ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
austintalks.org

Finalists selected to install art installation in Soul City Corridor

The city has selected three finalists to create a public art installation in Austin’s Soul City Corridor. Art installations will be installed at the east and west ends of Chicago Avenue at Austin Boulevard and Cicero Avenue to mark the start and end of Soul City Corridor, along with light pole markers throughout.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy