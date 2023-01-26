Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Awarded $300,000 Illinois Works Grant
Danville Area Community College has been awarded a $302-thousand-dollar Illinois Works Diversity Grant. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training for the construction and building trades. Participants in the program attend tuition-free and receive...
Chester Street Bar may be first designated historical site in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The spot where a bar once stood could be named historical by the city of Champaign. But, they’ll have to write a new process to do it. The Chester Street Bar collapsed several years ago. It was considered a safe space for the LGBTQ community. People like former employee Leslie Krause […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Robert Dean Stare
Robert Dean “Robbie” (Thomas) Stare, 18, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL and Mattoon, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023, in Springfield, IL. Robbie was born on April 7, 2004, in Springfield, IL, the son of Rebecca Stare of Taylorville, IL. Robbie is survived by his...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Former first responders, airport employees gather to remember Air Force One “stuck in the mud”
TOLONO, Ill., (WCIA) — Many people in Central Illinois are remembering the day Air Force One was “stuck in the mud” at Willard Airport in Savoy. It happened 25 years ago. President Bill Clinton was coming to the Champaign area to speak at U of I. On Saturday, former first responders and airport staff members […]
New Champaign restaurant expands menu for Restaurant Week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to […]
4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
State Rep Adam Niemerg Talks Gun Ban Battle; Safe-T Act, Fight Against Grain Belt Express
Adam Niemerg, Republican State Rep in Illinois House District 102, was in Danville Friday (Jan 27th). With the latest alignment of house districts, Niemerg is now a neighboring legislator to many in our listening area; but his district does include part of Southern Vermilion County; and communities such as Homer, Ogden, and St. Joseph. Like many in the GOP, Niemerg is fighting the battle against the governor’s signed gun ban; with the hope for more temporary restraining orders.
Vermilion Co. gets more money for courtroom upgrades
Vermilion County is getting more money to upgrade its courtrooms in Danville.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
thechampaignroom.com
Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes in Ch-ch-ch-ch-Champaign
After completing another undefeated week in conference play, handing Ohio State and Wisconsin a pair of double-digit defeats, it has finally become prudent to analyze how Brad Underwood and his basketball team have empathically turned their season around in Big Ten play. As the title of this column mildly suggests,...
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
starvedrock.media
Former Coles County prosecutor accused of misconduct toward female defendants
CHARLESTON — A former assistant Coles County state’s attorney has been charged with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions with three Coles County women, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office. Brady Allen, 33, turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after a...
One hurt in Mattoon apartment fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt Thursday night when an apartment building in Mattoon caught fire. The fire happened at 2101 Champaign Avenue, a three-story multi-unit building, just before 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the second floor and found fire inside one of the units on that floor. […]
Sheriff: Man killed in crash near Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 54-year-old man is dead following a crash near Monticello on Friday. The crash happened on County Road 1700 N near Interstate 72 just before 7 a.m. Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said the crash involved one vehicle that was driving on the road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill
Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
WAND TV
Apartment fire in Mattoon displaces one person
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a 3-story apartment building fire on Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to 2101 Champaign Ave. around 6:30 p.m. According to MFD, light smoke was showing from the second floor. A crew was able to locate the fire on the second floor while other crews searched the building for residents.
Effingham Radio
Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary
The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
Former U of I employee arrested for credit card fraud
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former University of Illinois employee has been arrested after she was accused of theft by using a university-owned credit card for personal use. U of I Police said Rebecca Nash, 60, used the card six times between July and November, mostly for car rentals. Other charges on the card included […]
Comments / 0