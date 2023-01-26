Read full article on original website
City narrows search for police chief to four candidates
And then there were four. After months of conducting community surveys, creating candidate profiles, and interviewing candidates from across the country, the City of Winston-Salem has narrowed down their search for the next chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) to four candidates. In a press release issued last week,...
Piedmont Triad law enforcement respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(WGHP) — Law enforcement agencies in the Piedmont Triad have released their responses to the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, 29, of Memphis, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The Winston-Salem Police Department refrained from commenting on specifics regarding Nichols’ death but emphasized that they […]
1 dead, teen and man in ‘critical condition’ in Winston-Salem shooting; 8th homicide of 2023: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and left two others seriously injured. At around 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1200 block of North Liberty Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Darryl Rice Jr, 29, of […]
2 wanted in armed robbery of Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place early Sunday morning. At around 1:17 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the Sonic Drive-In on 4500 West Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the business. Investigators say that two men entered the business […]
1 dead, several shot at Greensboro gentleman’s club on West Market Street: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and several others were shot at a gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found several […]
Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
Homes evacuated by SWAT in High Point standoff: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several homes were evacuated due to a standoff on Saturday night, according to the High Point Police Department. Officers went to an apartment on 150 James Road to serve papers to a person who was said to be “armed and acting erratically earlier in the day.” After officers attempted to […]
Teen dead in Dobson, deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old in Dobson Sunday. At approximately 10:04 a.m., the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to an unattended death. When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen dead...
LEAD Girls of NC appoints new directors, Shonette Lewis named as LEAD facilitator
LEAD Girls of NC, a local nonprofit focused on empowering at-risk/low-income girls, has appointed three new directors to its board and added a facilitator to its staff. LEAD (Learning Everyday Accomplishing Dreams) serves more than 300 girls annually in Forsyth County through in-school programming with partner middle schools in addition to weekend and summer offerings.
Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
1 dead, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person seriously injured on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Both […]
4 people killed in 5 Triad shootings over the weekend
Greensboro and Winston-Salem police are investigating several shootings. City leaders said something needs to change.
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting on Liberty Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead and two others, including a teen, are in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police arrived at the 1200 bock of North Liberty Street around 5 a.m. to find Darryl Rice Jr., 29, with a gunshot wound in front of a business that had been rented out for a private party.
Who killed Mark? | Greensboro police offering a $5K reward for information about his murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers are searching for information about the shooting death of a Greensboro man. 40-year-old Mark Anthony Dickerson, Jr. died on Halloween in 2021 and police still don't know who pulled the trigger. According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened after 1 a.m. on Edwards...
26-year-old man shot, killed on Lynhaven Drive in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon. At around 3:56 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Kalup Maynard, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
Drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem; man shot multiple times in ‘critical condition’: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the highway Saturday morning. At around 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting on US 421 Northbound. At the scene, police found the victim in his vehicle on the off-ramp of US 421 Northbound near Jonestown […]
At least a dozen HBCUs participate in first Bull City in Black event
Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Man injured after drive-by shooting on US-421 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the people responsible for injuring a man during a shooting on US-421 Saturday. Officers arrived at US-421 North near Jonestown Road shortly before 1 a.m. to find Charlios R. Fletcher, 31, on an off ramp with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
9-year-old boy reported missing in Greensboro found safe
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 9-year-old boy reported missing by Greensboro Police Department has been found safe. Police say that Brown was last seen on Thursday at around 5 p.m. when he left his home. Brown has reportedly run away from home in the past and was found at local friends’ homes nearby. Investigators say […]
Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
