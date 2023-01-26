ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Baldwin Co. family says camper full of sentimental items was stolen

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIRnA_0kSRoLar00

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A travel trailer has been reported stolen in Baldwin County. Now, a family is desperate to get it back.

“I’m mad because someone took my property, but the most important thing is the items that were in it,” said Michael Hayes.

Hayes says clothes, books and items of sentimental value were inside of the camper. They belonged to his brother, Stephen, who died last April. Now, Michael and his mom, Peggy, are worried they’re gone forever.

“Sometimes you just want to have something you can hold of his. If it was a shirt you saw him wear a lot, or the little letters and notes that he wrote to me that are in there. It would mean so much to get them back,” said Peggy Rhodes.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

They say the travel trailer was stolen from the family’s property on Highway 59 south of Bay Minette on January 13th. The loss of Stephen, and now his most personal items, are affecting the entire family.

“We really miss him a lot and any little thing that we can hold onto we would love to hold onto,” added Hayes.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft while family members wait patiently for any updates. If you recognize the 2006 Sunny Brook camper, or have any information that could help bring it and the belongings back home to this family, call authorities right away.

“The travel trailer can be replaced, the material things inside that had value can be replaced, but the things inside that belonged to my little brother can never be replaced,” said Hayes.

Investigators can be reached by calling (251) 937-0202. You’re asked to reference BCSO case #23000301.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating

UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire Saturday night

UPDATE (12:02 p.m.): We now have more information about a fire at Yester Oaks Apartments from Saturday. According to officials, firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 7:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a two-story apartment structure with smoke visible from the second floor. A 2nd-alarm response was called to the apartments at 7:54 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3rd suspect arrested in December Walmart shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a third suspect Thursday afternoon who was allegedly involved in the I-65 Walmart shooting in December 2022. Jimaurice Pierce will be charged with attempted murder and assault, according to a release. On December 27, officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter on I-65 Service Road South […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy