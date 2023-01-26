Baldwin Co. family says camper full of sentimental items was stolen

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A travel trailer has been reported stolen in Baldwin County. Now, a family is desperate to get it back.

“I’m mad because someone took my property, but the most important thing is the items that were in it,” said Michael Hayes.

Hayes says clothes, books and items of sentimental value were inside of the camper. They belonged to his brother, Stephen, who died last April. Now, Michael and his mom, Peggy, are worried they’re gone forever.

“Sometimes you just want to have something you can hold of his. If it was a shirt you saw him wear a lot, or the little letters and notes that he wrote to me that are in there. It would mean so much to get them back,” said Peggy Rhodes.

They say the travel trailer was stolen from the family’s property on Highway 59 south of Bay Minette on January 13th. The loss of Stephen, and now his most personal items, are affecting the entire family.

“We really miss him a lot and any little thing that we can hold onto we would love to hold onto,” added Hayes.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft while family members wait patiently for any updates. If you recognize the 2006 Sunny Brook camper, or have any information that could help bring it and the belongings back home to this family, call authorities right away.

“The travel trailer can be replaced, the material things inside that had value can be replaced, but the things inside that belonged to my little brother can never be replaced,” said Hayes.

Investigators can be reached by calling (251) 937-0202. You’re asked to reference BCSO case #23000301.

