Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill
Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
State Rep Adam Niemerg Talks Gun Ban Battle; Safe-T Act, Fight Against Grain Belt Express
Adam Niemerg, Republican State Rep in Illinois House District 102, was in Danville Friday (Jan 27th). With the latest alignment of house districts, Niemerg is now a neighboring legislator to many in our listening area; but his district does include part of Southern Vermilion County; and communities such as Homer, Ogden, and St. Joseph. Like many in the GOP, Niemerg is fighting the battle against the governor’s signed gun ban; with the hope for more temporary restraining orders.
Former Coles County prosecutor accused of misconduct toward female defendants
CHARLESTON — A former assistant Coles County state’s attorney has been charged with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions with three Coles County women, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office. Brady Allen, 33, turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after a...
Former Coles Co. Assistant State's Attorney charged with bribery and misconduct
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday he charged a former assistant Coles County state’s attorney with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women between the ages of 18 and 35. Brady Allen, 33, formerly...
DACC Awarded $300,000 Illinois Works Grant
Danville Area Community College has been awarded a $302-thousand-dollar Illinois Works Diversity Grant. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training for the construction and building trades. Participants in the program attend tuition-free and receive...
City of Champaign to close Melinda Ave. temporarily for tree removal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Ave. will be closed temporarily early this week due to tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Rd. and Honeysuckle Ln., is scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The city said Bloomington Rd. traffic […]
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Robert Dean Stare
Robert Dean “Robbie” (Thomas) Stare, 18, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL and Mattoon, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023, in Springfield, IL. Robbie was born on April 7, 2004, in Springfield, IL, the son of Rebecca Stare of Taylorville, IL. Robbie is survived by his...
Urbana High School student sentenced
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana High School student on Wednesday learned her fate in court after she pleaded guilty last month to a charge of disorderly conduct connected to threats made to the high school. The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 30 days of detention. She has already...
‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene. Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals […]
Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary
The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
These “World’s Largest” Objects Are All In The Same Illinois Town
There seems to be a lot of unique "world's largest" objects out there. There are also a few less cool ones as well. The point is... if there is an object out there, you can probably find a "world's largest" for that thing. Did that make sense? I hope so,...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress
ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
New Champaign restaurant expands menu for Restaurant Week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to […]
Sheriff: Man killed in crash near Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 54-year-old man is dead following a crash near Monticello on Friday. The crash happened on County Road 1700 N near Interstate 72 just before 7 a.m. Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said the crash involved one vehicle that was driving on the road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left […]
Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?
Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Champaign and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level.
