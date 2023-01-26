ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill

Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
vermilioncountyfirst.com

State Rep Adam Niemerg Talks Gun Ban Battle; Safe-T Act, Fight Against Grain Belt Express

Adam Niemerg, Republican State Rep in Illinois House District 102, was in Danville Friday (Jan 27th). With the latest alignment of house districts, Niemerg is now a neighboring legislator to many in our listening area; but his district does include part of Southern Vermilion County; and communities such as Homer, Ogden, and St. Joseph. Like many in the GOP, Niemerg is fighting the battle against the governor’s signed gun ban; with the hope for more temporary restraining orders.
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Awarded $300,000 Illinois Works Grant

Danville Area Community College has been awarded a $302-thousand-dollar Illinois Works Diversity Grant. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training for the construction and building trades. Participants in the program attend tuition-free and receive...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign to close Melinda Ave. temporarily for tree removal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Ave. will be closed temporarily early this week due to tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Rd. and Honeysuckle Ln., is scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The city said Bloomington Rd. traffic […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Robert Dean Stare

Robert Dean “Robbie” (Thomas) Stare, 18, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL and Mattoon, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023, in Springfield, IL. Robbie was born on April 7, 2004, in Springfield, IL, the son of Rebecca Stare of Taylorville, IL. Robbie is survived by his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Urbana High School student sentenced

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana High School student on Wednesday learned her fate in court after she pleaded guilty last month to a charge of disorderly conduct connected to threats made to the high school. The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 30 days of detention. She has already...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene. Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary

The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
COLES COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
BEMENT, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress

ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

New Champaign restaurant expands menu for Restaurant Week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sheriff: Man killed in crash near Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 54-year-old man is dead following a crash near Monticello on Friday. The crash happened on County Road 1700 N near Interstate 72 just before 7 a.m. Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said the crash involved one vehicle that was driving on the road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WHIO Dayton

Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?

Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Champaign and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

