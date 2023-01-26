Read full article on original website
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
Nikki Bella Explains Wearing John Cena Wedding Dress to Say ‘I Do’ to Artem Chigvintsev
Her wedding, her rules! Nikki Bella shocked her family — and the world — when she revealed one of the dresses she wore to marry Artem Chigvintsev was a gown she initially bought when she was engaged to John Cena. “I had the moment with that dress … when I saw it,” Bella, 39, told Us […]
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
2023 WWE Royal Rumble card, matches, predictions, start time, match card, rumors, location, date
One of the tent-pole events of the WWE calendar is here. Typically considered among the "majors" is the Royal Rumble. The annual event draws many fans in as there is always potential for shocking results and entrants into the match. It all goes down on Saturday night inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39
Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
See Nikki Bella Try on Her Stunning Wedding Dress on Nikki Bella Says I Do
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Nikki Bella said yes to the dress…again. The WWE star and husband Artem Chigvintsev kicked wedding planning into full gear on the Jan. 26 premiere of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. And while picking out a wedding dress is a special moment for most brides, it's something that Nikki already did several years ago.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Roman Reigns Dominates Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn Finally Turns Against The Bloodline
Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens on Saturday night at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Reigns won in brutal, dominant fashion, hitting Owens with multiple spears and smashing the back of his head on the steel ring steps. The big story surrounding the match was Sam Zayn's loyalties, as he was ordered to stand at ringside and support Reigns. "The Tribal Chief" initially ordered Zayn to do nothing while at ringside, but when the referee got knocked out he ordered Sami to get a chair from ringside.
Everything Nikki Bella and Ex-Fiance John Cena Have Said About Each Other Following Their Split
Not meant to be. Nikki Bella and John Cena have been candid about one another since their split. The former professional wrestlers were friends before they sparked a romance in 2012. The pair got engaged five years later, but Us Weekly broke the news in April 2018 that the athletes called off their wedding. “While […]
Nia Jax Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Several Surprises in the Women’s Rumble Match
Nia Jax appears to have returned to WWE. Jax entered the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Vince McMahon released Jax over a year ago for failing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Jax has kept a low profile during her absence from WWE, but there had been rumblings in...
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)
Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble...
WWE Hall Of Famer Threatens To Drag Rhea Ripley To Hell
Rhea Ripley might already be looking ahead to WrestleMania 39 after winning the women's Royal Rumble match, but she needs to keep one eye over her shoulder after WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix sent her a warning on social media. "Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE," Phoenix tweeted after the Rumble. "Now I'm...
NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Five Results: LIJ Battles CHAOS
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Road to New Beginning tour today at the Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium in Iwate, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuto Nakajima. * Master Wato & Jado def. Gedo & Taiji Ishimori.
