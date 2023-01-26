ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future

As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match

After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match

"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
PWMania

Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face

Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
E! News

Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby

Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."
PWMania

Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)

Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
E! News

See Nikki Bella Try on Her Stunning Wedding Dress on Nikki Bella Says I Do

Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Nikki Bella said yes to the dress…again. The WWE star and husband Artem Chigvintsev kicked wedding planning into full gear on the Jan. 26 premiere of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. And while picking out a wedding dress is a special moment for most brides, it's something that Nikki already did several years ago.
ComicBook

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Roman Reigns Dominates Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn Finally Turns Against The Bloodline

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens on Saturday night at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Reigns won in brutal, dominant fashion, hitting Owens with multiple spears and smashing the back of his head on the steel ring steps. The big story surrounding the match was Sam Zayn's loyalties, as he was ordered to stand at ringside and support Reigns. "The Tribal Chief" initially ordered Zayn to do nothing while at ringside, but when the referee got knocked out he ordered Sami to get a chair from ringside.
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star

This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble

Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
PWMania

Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)

Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed

The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Threatens To Drag Rhea Ripley To Hell

Rhea Ripley might already be looking ahead to WrestleMania 39 after winning the women's Royal Rumble match, but she needs to keep one eye over her shoulder after WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix sent her a warning on social media. "Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE," Phoenix tweeted after the Rumble. "Now I'm...
411mania.com

NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Five Results: LIJ Battles CHAOS

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Road to New Beginning tour today at the Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium in Iwate, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuto Nakajima. * Master Wato & Jado def. Gedo & Taiji Ishimori.

