John Deaton Has 'Zero Doubt' in Ripple’s Victory, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned with Shibarium, Litecoin Sees Enormous Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Ripple will win now, 'zero doubt,' CryptoLaw founder says, but there's a catch. Yesterday, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton commented on the ongoing case of Grayscale against the SEC concerning the conversion of GBTC into a Bitcoin ETF. Deaton tweeted that, in his opinion, Grayscale’s win is "more than possible," with the company’s chances to score a victory before the DC Circuit being 50/50, and before the U.S. Supreme Court, 75-80%. In a subsequent tweet, the lawyer suddenly switched to discussing the infamous Ripple-SEC legal battle, saying that if the case would go as far as to the U.S. Supreme Court, he has “zero doubts” that the Court will rule in favor of the fintech giant.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Can Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) Reach $1? Possible Pros and Cons
With Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) being one of the most popular meme coin projects in the crypto market, many people want to know the specifics of the Baby Doge Coin token (BABYDOGE). What is Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)?. Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a cryptocurrency token created by fans of...
Blockchain Life 2023 | Dubai, February 27–28, 2023
The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining – Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27–28 in Dubai. The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.
All Major Stablecoins USDT, USDC, DAI Surging Again, Data Says
Top-tier centralized and decentralized stablecoins pegged to the U.S. Dollar are back to surging after a record-breaking 10-month decline. Typically, such action is a reliable bullish signal, data says. After 10 painful months, stablecoins started gaining traction, IntoTheBlock says. As per a statement made by IntoTheBlock on its official Twitter...
Fastex Gaming Ecosystem Secures Over $23 Million in Dual-phase Fasttoken (FTN) Sale
Utility token for all-in-one ecosystem: What is Fasttoken (FTN)?. SoftConstruct-backed Fastex completed one of the largest token sales of 2023 and aims at building a new-gen ecosystem of cryptocurrency products for newbies and professionals. Fastex raises $23 million for Fasttoken (FTN) in private and public rounds. According to an official...
Mina (MINA) Jumps 28% in Rare Weeklong Upshoot, Here's Reason
What Is Flux (FLUX), and Why Is It up 15% Today?
Dogecoin (DOGE) Knock-Off Suddenly Jumps 50%
The price of Floki Inu (FLOKI) has surged more than 50% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. The token’s market cap has surpassed $200 million. This came after the Floki DAO voted to burn 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens in the Floki bridge and approved...
Ethereum (ETH) Investors Bet Big on Next Upgrade's Success
Speculators are increasingly betting on tokens linked to the next Ethereum network upgrade, which is known as Shanghai, Bloomberg reports. The much-anticipated upgrade is expected to take place in March. It will make it possible for Ether holders to withdraw their staked coins. Prices of various cryptocurrencies have increased significantly...
Polygon (MATIC) Surpassed Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) by This Major Metric: Details
