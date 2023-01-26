ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Various News: Action Andretti Chats With Renee Paquette, Big Bill on AEW Unrestricted, WOW – Women of Wrestling Superheroes Appear on Let’s Make a Deal

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced

– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
411mania.com

TBS Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite including a TBS Championship match. The company announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:. * TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. * TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match:...
411mania.com

Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury

Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
411mania.com

Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue

Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
411mania.com

411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Will The Rock Wrestle at Wrestlemania this Year?

Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. Last month saw the return of the (semi) annual Larry Csonka Memorial 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction Tournament! We’ve had two great first round matches so far: Thomas Hall vs. Rob Stewart and Steve Cook vs. Robert Leighty Jr. Today we’ll have the final first round match.
411mania.com

Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)

Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW. Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW...
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

NJPW Changes STRONG Brand To Encompass All American NJPW Shows

NJPW has announced some big changes to their NJPW STRONG brand, with the brand set to consist of all the company’s shows in America as one of the changes. The company announced on Sunday that moving forward, all NJPW events in the US will be under the STRONG brand, and that the weekly taping format of NJPW Strong will move to a “duel model” of STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand.
411mania.com

Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
411mania.com

GUNTHER on His WWE Royal Rumble Performance, Restoring the Honor of Wrestling

– As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER set a record during last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match. Gunther rented at No. 1 and lasted until the end of the match, being the last one eliminated by winner Cody Rhodes. Gunther was in the match for over 71 minutes, breaking the record for the 30-man Rumble. He said the following in a post-match backstage interview on his record-breaking performance:
411mania.com

Rumored Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble

Fightful Select reports that the match order has been set for tonight’s Royal Rumble event, which happens at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. It was noted that it was subject to change. As of now, the order is:. * Men’s Royal Rumble. * Pitch Black Match: Bray...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy