Various News: Action Andretti Chats With Renee Paquette, Big Bill on AEW Unrestricted, WOW – Women of Wrestling Superheroes Appear on Let’s Make a Deal

411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
411mania.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
411mania.com
Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
– Speaking to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble event, Bayley discussed the controversy over her Raw cage match with Becky Lynch being cut from last Monday’s Raw due to time constraints. Since the trial of Sami Zayn angle ran too long, Damage Control beat down Becky Lynch instead.
411mania.com
WWE News: Liv Morgan on Beating Ronda Rousey Twice, The Usos in Papa Johns Ad, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– MySanAntonio.com interviewed Liv Morgan ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event to talk to her about competing in the Rumble match. She said the following on the Rumble and beating Ronda Rousey twice:. On having the fastest Rumble elimination: “I think I actually hold the record for the...
411mania.com
TBS Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite including a TBS Championship match. The company announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:. * TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. * TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match:...
411mania.com
Austin Theory Didn’t Know Vince McMahon Would Have A Match At Wrestlemania Until The Day Before
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Austin Theory revealed he didn’t know Vince McMahon would have a match at Wrestlemania 38 until the night before. He also spoke about how his onscreen pairing with McMahon began. McMahon had a surprise match at night two of Wrestlemania, defeating Pat McAfee after McAfee beat Theory.
411mania.com
WWE News: Zelina Vega Picks Her Royal Rumble Number, The Best of Royal Rumble Matches, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio Signing Autographs
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega picked her number for the Royal Rumble as revealed by WWE last night. However, she wouldn’t reveal what it was. She reacted later on Twitter, “WHAT NUMBER DO YOU GUYS THINK IT IS?! Mwahahaha…” You can view that clip and her reaction below:
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury
Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Retains Title at WWE Royal Rumble, Captain Howdy Haunts Alexa Bliss (Pics, Video)
– Alexa Bliss’ veering back over to the dark side was not enough to unseat the E-S-T of WWE. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained her title against Bliss in their title matchup. Bliss attempted a Sister Abigail, but Bianca Belair countered with the Kiss of Death to...
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue
Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
411mania.com
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Will The Rock Wrestle at Wrestlemania this Year?
Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. Last month saw the return of the (semi) annual Larry Csonka Memorial 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction Tournament! We’ve had two great first round matches so far: Thomas Hall vs. Rob Stewart and Steve Cook vs. Robert Leighty Jr. Today we’ll have the final first round match.
411mania.com
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW. Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW...
411mania.com
NJPW Changes STRONG Brand To Encompass All American NJPW Shows
NJPW has announced some big changes to their NJPW STRONG brand, with the brand set to consist of all the company’s shows in America as one of the changes. The company announced on Sunday that moving forward, all NJPW events in the US will be under the STRONG brand, and that the weekly taping format of NJPW Strong will move to a “duel model” of STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand.
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
411mania.com
GUNTHER on His WWE Royal Rumble Performance, Restoring the Honor of Wrestling
– As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER set a record during last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match. Gunther rented at No. 1 and lasted until the end of the match, being the last one eliminated by winner Cody Rhodes. Gunther was in the match for over 71 minutes, breaking the record for the 30-man Rumble. He said the following in a post-match backstage interview on his record-breaking performance:
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on How Triple H & Vince McMahon View Sami Zayn in WWE
– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported a rumor on how WWE executives Triple H and Vince McMahon view Sami Zayn heading into tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. With regards to viewing talents as top stars, Meltzer reported that he’s heard talk that Triple H...
411mania.com
Rumored Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble
Fightful Select reports that the match order has been set for tonight’s Royal Rumble event, which happens at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. It was noted that it was subject to change. As of now, the order is:. * Men’s Royal Rumble. * Pitch Black Match: Bray...
411mania.com
Willow Nightingale Responds To Critics Of Women Wrestlers Bleeding and Doing Hardcore Matches
On a recent edition of The Sessions, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale stopped by. One topic of discussion was the recent street fight featuring Willow and Ruby Soho vs Tay Conti and Anna Jay, and some of the negative online respond towards women wrestlers bleeding and doing hardcore matches. Highlights follow:
411mania.com
WWE News: Royal Rumble Highlight Video, Chelsea Green Says She Was ‘Robbed,’ Roxanne Perez On Rumble Appearance
WWE has posted some highlight videos from last night’s Royal Rumble online. You can see some of the videos below including a collection of highlight clips and some backstage segments and interviews featuring HARDY, Chelsea Green, Solo Sikoa, and more.
