Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
wagmtv.com
Snow Fills into the County This Afternoon Wrapping up This Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Sunday. Snow is expected to enter the region this afternoon bringing some widespread snow this afternoon. The National Weather Service has placed the county in a winter weather advisory through the early morning hours of tomorrow when this system does look to wrap up. Going hour by hour for you, the activity looks to remain light and begins just after lunch time. As we do go through the course of the next couple of hours, we will have the chance of picking up on some more moderate bands by the afternoon and evening. This looks to be where the greatest impacts from this system look to be centered around. By mid to late evening, as the system wraps up, we will be left with some lighter bands. That will leave us with some lingering clouds this evening. With high temperatures only expected to make it into the upper teens and lower 20s, it’s likely we will be dealing with some slick spots on the roadways, so you will want to keep that in mind through the course of the day.
wabi.tv
Remains found following Water Street fire
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Human remains were located and recovered from the scene of the Water Street fire according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The department has not identified the individual and an autopsy is being performed Friday. The Red Cross says they’re helping 13 people following the...
wagmtv.com
One Occupant Unaccounted For Following Caribou Fire
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - New details regarding the two fires yesterday in Caribou that displaced several families with one occupant currently unaccounted for. The American Red Cross says that 13 Individuals, 11 Adults and Two children have sought services following the fires which has rendered the entire 7 Water Street block in caribou a loss.
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
Troop F – UPDATE ** We have identified the two subjects in the photo, thank you for everyone's assistance. The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if...
wabi.tv
7-year-old Madawaska boy publishes book he wrote during the pandemic
MADAWASKA, Maine (WABI) - Kids write what they know. For seven-year-old Evan Nadeau of Madawaska, he knows all about his two rescue pups, Sadie and Tanner. “I really like my pets. My dogs were my first ever pets,” he said. “Tanner is basically your what? Your big brother, right?...
WPFO
Man seriously injured after crash in northern Maine
HOULTON -- A man was seriously injured after his truck went off the road and rolled over in Houlton, according to Maine State Police. The 88-year-old man was driving down I-95 in Houlton when he lost control of his pickup truck. His truck crossed both lanes of travel before going...
wagmtv.com
Scattered Snow Shower Chances Saturday, with Widespread Snow Expected Sunday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, more snow shower chances are expected going into the weekend. The past week plus now we’ve seen temperatures above average with the exception of Wednesday. This above average pattern is about to change going over the next week. Temperatures next week are expected to trend below average, with some days towards the end of next week trending well below average. This cooler weather is also expected to bring more chances for sunshine going into next week.
wagmtv.com
Plenty of Sunshine and Cool Temperatures with More Chances for Snow Showers This Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we had quite a bit of snow move into the county mainly during the morning hours. We did have a mixing line set itself up to the south as warmer air moved in and that limited how much snow we did see in those places.
wagmtv.com
Washburn Lady Beavers Building Confidence and Skills Every Game
Washburn, Maine (WAGM) - The Washburn Lady Beavers Entered this season with a changing of the guard as Crystal Hobbs Took over for Ron Ericson as head coach. With the team still fairly green, Coach Hobbs hopes to build up their confidence and develop their skills on the court. Crystal...
