ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Related
Q106.5

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Snow Fills into the County This Afternoon Wrapping up This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Sunday. Snow is expected to enter the region this afternoon bringing some widespread snow this afternoon. The National Weather Service has placed the county in a winter weather advisory through the early morning hours of tomorrow when this system does look to wrap up. Going hour by hour for you, the activity looks to remain light and begins just after lunch time. As we do go through the course of the next couple of hours, we will have the chance of picking up on some more moderate bands by the afternoon and evening. This looks to be where the greatest impacts from this system look to be centered around. By mid to late evening, as the system wraps up, we will be left with some lighter bands. That will leave us with some lingering clouds this evening. With high temperatures only expected to make it into the upper teens and lower 20s, it’s likely we will be dealing with some slick spots on the roadways, so you will want to keep that in mind through the course of the day.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wabi.tv

Remains found following Water Street fire

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Human remains were located and recovered from the scene of the Water Street fire according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The department has not identified the individual and an autopsy is being performed Friday. The Red Cross says they’re helping 13 people following the...
CARIBOU, ME
wagmtv.com

One Occupant Unaccounted For Following Caribou Fire

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - New details regarding the two fires yesterday in Caribou that displaced several families with one occupant currently unaccounted for. The American Red Cross says that 13 Individuals, 11 Adults and Two children have sought services following the fires which has rendered the entire 7 Water Street block in caribou a loss.
CARIBOU, ME
WPFO

Man seriously injured after crash in northern Maine

HOULTON -- A man was seriously injured after his truck went off the road and rolled over in Houlton, according to Maine State Police. The 88-year-old man was driving down I-95 in Houlton when he lost control of his pickup truck. His truck crossed both lanes of travel before going...
HOULTON, ME
wagmtv.com

Scattered Snow Shower Chances Saturday, with Widespread Snow Expected Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, more snow shower chances are expected going into the weekend. The past week plus now we’ve seen temperatures above average with the exception of Wednesday. This above average pattern is about to change going over the next week. Temperatures next week are expected to trend below average, with some days towards the end of next week trending well below average. This cooler weather is also expected to bring more chances for sunshine going into next week.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Washburn Lady Beavers Building Confidence and Skills Every Game

Washburn, Maine (WAGM) - The Washburn Lady Beavers Entered this season with a changing of the guard as Crystal Hobbs Took over for Ron Ericson as head coach. With the team still fairly green, Coach Hobbs hopes to build up their confidence and develop their skills on the court. Crystal...
WASHBURN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy