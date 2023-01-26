Four names in play as Ohio’s next utility regulator; DeWine to choose finalist

Read full article on original website
why DeWine choose so he. can pocket money from the Resident. anything he choos6 I won't sign up for. he had the Bribery thing with the last elee tric co
Legal moonshine? Ohio state senator wants to see it happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might not need to hide your homemade hooch in Ohio much longer, if one state senator has any say in it. Republican Sen. Frank Hoagland of Mingo Junction is the primary sponsor for a bill that would allow the distilling, serving and shipping of privately made liquor without a permit.
More revelations in public records about astronomical payouts for MetroHealth execs: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth plans to pay four executives $50,000 to $100,000 each in bonuses if they stay on through this year. And the embattled health system agreed in December to pay a former executive her 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she resigned. We’re talking about golden...
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Corporate jets, bribes and dark money: Householder trial spotlights weaknesses in Ohio ethics laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In federal court this week, prosecutors painted a picture of largesse that surrounded the bribery scheme through which Larry Householder became one of the state’s most powerful politicians. The details involved Householder’s 2017 flight on FirstEnergy Corp’s corporate jet to Washington, D.C., as well as...
bgindependentmedia.org
Land & Liberty Coalition wants property owners to retain rights to put solar, wind power on their acreage
Tony Zartman is familiar with the cautionary tales told by those opposed to wind farms – they would cause cows to stop producing milk and cause children to have autism. “None of that’s come to fruition,” said Zartman, whose county has 255 wind turbines, the most in any Ohio county.
wvxu.org
Ohio has its first potential gubernatorial candidate for 2026
The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute and now is...
Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial
Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and the Abortion Fund of Ohio argued […]
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine provides funds to demolish Memorial Day tornado damage, and other buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, January 27, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced the locations of blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make way for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures will be demolished in 15 counties with assistance...
Ohio could be leader in creating teacher compact
(The Center Square) – An Ohio senator believes continuing a national trend she’s championed for more than two years can help soften what education leaders say is a teacher shortage in the state. Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, spent the better part of the past four years reducing licensing issues and getting state compacts passed that allow doctors, nurses, physical therapists and other skilled professionals to get an Ohio license easier if one is held in another state. ...
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal
Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder's public corruption trial, but also the bill that landed him in federal court.
Advocate
A Few Minutes With LGBTQ+ Ally and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown
Growing up in southwestern Pennsylvania, near the state of Ohio, it could be a rough-and-tumble world. When I worked on the Hill for my congressman from that area, we had the entire bottom left-hand corner of the state. It was during a time when steel mills and coal mines still mattered, so it was a hardscrabble, blue-collar constituency.
spectrumnews1.com
Nearly 600 structures added to state's demolition program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An additional 599 structures throughout Ohio will be demolished as part of a state revitalization program, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced on Friday. What You Need To Know. The Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program aims to remove blighted structures to...
The Spectrum: Vance on US tanks to Ukraine; Ohio’s split GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: “I’m announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abram tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion,” the president said. However, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance said the move isn’t in the best interest of the United States. “It’s not just the spending,” Vance […]
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters.
Latest battleground in Ohio House GOP: Who controls the caucus checkbook?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—As both Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens and state Rep. Derek Merrin try to lay claim to leadership of the Ohio House Republican caucus, only one has access to a key lever of power: the House GOP’s campaign bank account. Stephens, a Lawrence County Republican who was...
Time to unite to ensure reproductive rights for all Ohioans
The Nov. 7 ballot in Ohio this fall must include a citizen-initiated referendum to amend our state constitution, so that it ensures sensible and equitable reproductive rights for all Ohioans. Each of us has the right to bodily autonomy and each of us has the right to make our own reproductive health care decisions “free of government interference.”
Making your own liquor could become legal in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To some bootleggers, legal moonshine might sound like an oxymoron. But one lawmaker has proposed legislation that would allow Ohioans to distill liquor without a permit from their homes — or their basements, or their garages. Bill would eliminate permits for at-home liquor manufacturing Senate Bill 13, introduced by Sen. Frank […]
