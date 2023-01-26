ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

3 in custody after gunfire incident from Taylorsville High School

Three people are now in police custody after gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School, placing it in lockdown Thursday afternoon. Taylorsville Police responded to reports of shots fired at around 12:30 p.m. and quickly said the scene was “no longer active.” Schools in the surrounding area were also placed into lockdown alongside the high school.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Heber man surrendered with firearm after hours-long SWAT barricade

HEBER CITY, Utah — A man in Heber City made threats with a firearm while intoxicated, and was barricaded for hours until his surrender. Saturday night at approximately 11:08 p.m. police in Heber City responded to a domestic violence call where an intoxicated suspect threatened victims with a firearm after a fight.
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy man was charged Friday with shooting two televisions and threatening to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. Luke James Bullard, 25, is charged in 3rd District Court with three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief and making a threat of violence, class B misdemeanors.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Man chases teens after shots fired at Taylorsville High

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Hours into the school day at Taylorsville High Thursday afternoon, a loud noise grabbed the attention of a man who lives in the neighborhood that backs up to the high school parking lot. Audio from David Lewis’ ring camera captured what sounded like two gunshots about...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Nearly $1,000 allegedly stolen from deaf woman at Millcreek Walmart

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department are searching for two suspects after they say they stole nearly $1,000 from an elderly deaf woman at a Millcreek Walmart. According to the UPD, the two suspects followed the woman into the Walmart and pretended to help her. While assisting...
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house

LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
LEHI, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy