Read full article on original website
Related
Star Trek: Picard Drops Intense Trailer Packed with Familiar TNG Faces for Final Season of Series
Star Trek: Picard season 3 premieres Feb. 16 exclusively on Paramount+ The first full trailer has arrived for Star Trek: Picard — and it's clear the new season of the popular Paramount+ series will boldly go where it has not gone before. The third and final season of Picard reunites the iconic crew of the USS Enterprise from The Next Generation for one last adventure, and it's clearly going to be intense. The first full look at the series premiered Sunday during the AFC Championship Game and instantly set social media...
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back. The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together. Spencer had previously worked as...
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Claire Danes Says Son Rowan, 4, Is 'Categorically Opposed' to Her Pregnancy: 'Less Than Thrilled'
"Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," Claire Danes said of her soon-to-be middle child, as she and husband Hugh Dancy prepare to welcome their third baby Claire Danes is getting mixed reactions to baby No. 3. After PEOPLE confirmed this month that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child, the Golden Globe winner, 43, revealed the "less than thrilled" reactions their two sons had to the pregnancy news during a Friday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She noted that...
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on SNL: It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
Michael B. Jordan said during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue that he is on the dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey Live from Studio 8H, it's Michael B. Jordan! The actor, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Lil Baby, who served as the evening's musical guest. During his opening monologue, Jordan detailed how he "went through my very first public breakup," referring to his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. "Most people...
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Octavia Spencer received some sage wisdom from Whoopi Goldberg early in her career. The Academy Award winner, 52, recounted last week on WTF with Marc Maron her experience interning in the extras casting department on Goldberg's 1990 film The Long Walk Home when she was just 17. "It was pretty...
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Go to Paris to Solve a New Case in Murder Mystery 2 Trailer
Starring Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Jodie Turner-Smith and Mark Strong, Murder Mystery 2 hits Netflix on March 31 Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have another whodunit on their hands — this time in Paris. On Monday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Murder Mystery 2, a sequel to the record-breaking 2019 comedy. Set four years after the events of the first film, this time, Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz are full-time detectives trying to launch their own private-eye agency. When they get a wedding invite from pal the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on...
Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Dating While Famous: 'It Feels Pretty Weird to Be Watched'
On her High Low podcast, Ratajkowski dove into the negative aspects of dating Emily Ratajkowski is single and ready to mingle — just not with everyone watching. The model, author and activist got candid about her experiences dating in the public eye on the most recent episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata. Ratajkowski, who was recently spotted with comedian Eric Andre after cutting things off with Pete Davidson, said she doesn't really get used to the entire world knowing who she just went on a date with. "I've...
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split
"The break has been difficult for Olivia," a source previously told PEOPLE of Wilde and Harry Styles' breakup in November, two years after she and Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping it friendly. After PEOPLE confirmed her split from Harry Styles in November, the actress and filmmaker, 38, was spotted Friday in Los Angeles, sharing a hug with the Ted Lasso star, 47, with whom she shares son Otis Alexander, 8½, and 6-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine. A source told...
Katy Perry Says She Made a 'Huge' Mistake by Declining to Work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry revealed that she had previously been asked to work on Eilish's breakout hit "Ocean Eyes" Katy Perry said she regrets not working with Billie Eilish when she had the chance. In a TikTok posted by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, the American Idol judge, 38, told an audience at what appeared to be an intimate concert that she had once been asked to collaborate on Eilish's debut single, "Ocean Eyes" — before the 21-year-old went on to become a Grammy winner. While it is not clear whom...
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Glam Video: 'It's Still Me'
Mulvaney returned to social media to tell her followers how happy she is Talk about new year, new you! TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney returned from a social media hiatus to reveal the results of her facial feminization surgery. The creator, who rose to fame on social media for her series "Days of Girlhood" that documented her transition from day one, underwent intensive facial feminization surgery (FFS) in December. She's been quiet on social media since then, while she healed. Now that Mulvaney, whose last pre-FFS post on Instagram was Dec....
Trailblazing 90 Day Star Gabriel Paboga Shares His Journey to Love Since 'Feeling' His Trans Identity as a Kid
90 Day's new transgender star plans to come out to his girlfriend Isabel's family — after he moves to Colombia to pursue their love Gabriel Paboga is proud of the man he's become — and he's sharing his journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. On Sunday night's season 4 premiere, viewers were introduced to Gabriel, the show's first transgender star, as he recounted what it was like growing up in a female body — and shared his trans pride by participating in a one-person pride parade. "I'm...
Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot with Harry Styles at His Concert: 'I Know What I'm Doing'
"I'm here! HARRY!" Julie Bowen captioned an Instagram post as she shared a video of herself at Harry Styles' Love On Tour stop in Inglewood, California Julie Bowen is shooting her shot with Harry Styles. The Emmy Award winner, 52, who has admitted her infatuation with the One Direction alum, 28, in the past, attended his Love On Tour stop on Thursday in Inglewood, California, with an attention-grabbing sign. "I'm here! HARRY!" Bowen captioned an Instagram Reel of herself in the audience. In the clip, she shows off a...
Kevin Bacon Still Wants a Tremors Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'
“I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon previously said about starring in a big-screen sequel to the 1990 horror film Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel. His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile. And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once...
Law & Order: SVU Teased Yet Another Potential Benson/Stabler Kiss — Did Fans Get Their Wish?
Promos for another charged moment between Mariska Hargitay's Benson and Christopher Meloni's Stabler dangled the prospect that fans' years-long hopes might finally come true The moment Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans have been waiting for almost happened. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska's Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) shared an emotional moment at the end of Thursday's episode that nearly led to the pair sharing a kiss. The two detectives caught up at Benson's apartment after Stabler helped pick up her son, Noah (Ryan Buggle), who had been staying...
Ant Anstead Dances with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Rare Instagram Photo: 'Magic Under Twinkly Lights'
Anstead has been giving subtle glimpses of his relationship with the actress through his social media posts Ant Anstead is having a romantic night out with girlfriend Renée Zellweger. While the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key, the HGTV alum, 43, proudly showcased his love for the Oscar-winning actress, 53, in an Instagram post on Friday, in which the two appear to be dancing on an outdoor patio under the night sky as they look into each other's eyes. "Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x," Anstead...
George Clooney Reveals He Suffered from Bell's Palsy as a Teenager
Bell's palsy is a temporary condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face George Clooney is speaking about a health ordeal he dealt with as a teenager. While appearing on the 20th-anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, the actor, 61, sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel and discussed at one point during the show how he was diagnosed with Bell's palsy when he was younger. Clooney, who has Kimmel's first guest on his late-night talk show series when it premiered in 2003, was joined by Snoop Dogg,...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits to M. Night Shyamalan She Spoiled Sixth Sense for Freddie Prinze Jr.
"My husband didn't see a movie with me for 15 years," Gellar said, following the confession she'd blown the filmmaker's breakout hit for her spouse M. Night Shyamalan won't be trusting Sarah Michelle Gellar with a secret any time soon. When both appeared Friday on The Graham Norton Show, the Buffy star, 45, revealed "the most embarrassing story ever" to the acclaimed filmmaker, 52, regarding his Academy Award-nominated 1999 breakout film The Sixth Sense. The anecdote arose when Shyamalan expressed concern that Gellar had shared spoilers of his upcoming...
Hilary Duff Has 'Come Clean': She Never Watched Laguna Beach, Even Though Her Song Is the Theme
"I missed a huge chunk of big things that people talk about," the How I Met Your Father star told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen about her busy teen years as touring musician Hilary Duff's voice will be forever linked with Laguna Beach in viewers' minds, but the singer and actress has revealed she's never actually been one of those viewers. The How I Met Your Father star, 35, told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen on Thursday night that she simply never had time...
PEOPLE Puzzler Season 3 Kicks Off Today — Here's Where to Watch!
Catch new episodes of the game show, hosted by Daytime Emmy-nominated Leah Remini, on the Game Show Network starting Jan. 30 Great news for all game show lovers: PEOPLE Puzzler is returning for season 3 on Jan. 30! You'll be able to catch it every weekday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The pop culture crossword game is returning to the Game Show Network for another season with host Leah Remini, who was nominated last year for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for her work on the show. The show, based on the crosswords...
People
391K+
Followers
67K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0