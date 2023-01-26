Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Expected Back In Lineup Friday Against Orlando Magic
Butler missed Wednesday's game against Boston Celtics with back problems
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected back for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic at Miami-Dade Arena.
Butler was sidelined Wednesday versus the Boston Celtics. He was a late scratch after sustaining the injury during the morning shootaround. Butler returns to the starting lineup, replacing fill-in Max Strus.
Strus played a large role in the Celtics, scoring all 13 of his points in the first quarter. Butler has missed 15 games this season because of a variety of reasons, including knee soreness.
He is averaging 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and five assists. After a slow start, the Heat are now a season-best five games above .500 at 27-22 and are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Last year they entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed before losing to the Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals.
