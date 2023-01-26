ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, TENN. — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city's so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis acted a...
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

MEMPHIS, TENN. — An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a thorough review of the evidence, criminal charges are swiftly filed against the offending officers. Investigation, accountability and charges. This is often the most Black citizens can hope for...
Memphis beating video puts spotlight on first police account

Newly released video shows Memphis police officers battering motorist Tyre Nichols with punches and kicks and also using pepper spray and a baton, with Nichols howling in pain as he tried to shield the blows. Yet initially, in a statement posted on social media the day after the incident, Memphis...
Memphis anticipates release of video in Tyre Nichols' arrest

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Authorities on Friday were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. Family members of Tyre Nichols pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.
Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye

On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set. “Photography helps me look at the world in a more creative way. It expresses me in ways I cannot write down for people,” he wrote on his website. He preferred landscapes and loved the glow of sunsets most, his family has said.
