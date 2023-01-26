Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Centre Daily
Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
Centre Daily
Watch: Tee Higgins Does Best Randy Moss Impression, Catches 27-Yard TD From Joe Burrow
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals and Chiefs are tied after Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 27-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. Higgins showed off his hops, skying over Jaylen Watson for the score. Watch the play below. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the...
Centre Daily
Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggle Early, Trail Chiefs 13-6
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals might be in trouble. Cincinnati trails Kansas City 13-3 at halftime. They struggled to stop Patrick Mahomes and the offense was nonexistent for much of the first half. Here are some of our halftime observations:. Slow Start. The Bengals' offense struggled in the first...
Centre Daily
Texans Preparing for Much Easier Schedule in 2023, Aim to Improve Upon Disappointing Season
The Houston Texans are in for an easy year. Supposedly. As All Sports Culture discovered, taking the regular season win percentage of every 2023 opponent for Houston, both home and away, makes its schedule the third easiest in the league — harder than only New Orleans and Atlanta, both of which were part of a three-way tie for last place in the NFC South.
Centre Daily
Watch: Tee Higgins Gives Mom Touchdown Ball During AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins went to his top fan right after his touchdown catch in the AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Centre Daily
Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship: Live Game Updates
The NFL season comes closer to its end, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals battling it out in the AFC Championship for a spot in the Super Bowl. Kansas City got here after a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Cincinnati handled its business against the Buffalo Bills in a 27-10 blowout.
Centre Daily
Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
Centre Daily
Bengals To Play Philadelphia Eagles In Super Bowl If They Win AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC Champions. The Bengals will play the Eagles in the Super Bowl if they beat Kansas City on Sunday. Jalen Hurts and the crew toppled a battered San Francisco 49ers team 31-7. The Eagles manhandled the 49ers' offense, holding them to 11 first...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Watch as Rival Eagles Rout 49ers, Earn Super Bowl Berth
The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after easily dispatching the San Francisco 79ers 31-7 Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field - with the Dallas Cowboys having to watch from the proverbial couch. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals winner on Feb. 12 in...
Centre Daily
Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Brady in Free Agency
As Tom Brady continues to mull his next career move, at least one team apparently plans to stay out of the mix of what could be a frantic free-agency pursuit of the seven-time Super Bowl champion: the Dolphins. Miami is not expected to pursue Brady, even if the veteran quarterback...
Centre Daily
Eagles Super Again, Blast 49ers to Punch Ticket to Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA – The biggest, baddest team in the NFC all season long finished the job on Sunday – the Eagles are going to Super Bowl LVII. They punched their ticket to the big game with a ferocious defensive assault and four rushing touchdowns that propelled them to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at raucous Lincoln Financial Field.
Centre Daily
Bengals Wide Receiver Questionable To Return Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is questionable to return to the AFC Championship game with a thigh injury. Boyd caught a few passes over the middle to amass 2 grabs for 40 yards before getting hurt. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
Centre Daily
Chiefs vs. Bengals Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
Coming off their Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs are now set to host their fifth AFC Championship Game in a row. They're facing a familiar foe, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the process. In the 2021-22 postseason, Kansas City and Cincinnati met in the conference...
Centre Daily
Super Bowl to Feature Two Black Starting Quarterbacks for First Time
Super Bowl LVII is set, as the Chiefs (14–3) will take on the Eagles (14–3) in a battle of the top seeds from the AFC and NFC, respectively. Philadelphia cruised to a 31–7 victory over shorthanded San Francisco on Sunday, while Kansas City edged Cincinnati 23–20 on a late field goal at the end of regulation.
Centre Daily
Chiefs vs Eagles: Opening Super Bowl Odds, Betting Promos & Bonuses
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in the early Super Bowl 57 odds released Sunday night on Kansas sports betting apps and across the country, minutes after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game.
Centre Daily
Potential Patriots Prospect Reveals Reason For Missing Shrine Bowl Practice
The New England Patriots have traditionally utilized the slot receiver role as well as any team in NFL history. From Troy Brown, to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman, the Pats offense has been at its best when operating with a top-level talent lining up between the offensive tackle (or perhaps the tight end) and the outer-most receiver.
Centre Daily
‘It takes all of us’: Jason and Kylie Kelce are driving forces for the Eagles Autism Foundation
PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Hammond stood five years ago in the auditorium of the Eagles practice facility, invited at the end of a team meeting to speak about the franchise’s new charitable foundation. She had been recently hired to start the Eagles Autism Foundation and needed some help. She needed the players — not just the quarterback, but everyone — to buy in. Finally, a hand went up. It was Jason Kelce.
Comments / 0