Cincinnati, OH

Centre Daily

Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search

The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggle Early, Trail Chiefs 13-6

KANSAS CITY — The Bengals might be in trouble. Cincinnati trails Kansas City 13-3 at halftime. They struggled to stop Patrick Mahomes and the offense was nonexistent for much of the first half. Here are some of our halftime observations:. Slow Start. The Bengals' offense struggled in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship: Live Game Updates

The NFL season comes closer to its end, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals battling it out in the AFC Championship for a spot in the Super Bowl. Kansas City got here after a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Cincinnati handled its business against the Buffalo Bills in a 27-10 blowout.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship

PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Cowboys Watch as Rival Eagles Rout 49ers, Earn Super Bowl Berth

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after easily dispatching the San Francisco 79ers 31-7 Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field - with the Dallas Cowboys having to watch from the proverbial couch. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals winner on Feb. 12 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Brady in Free Agency

As Tom Brady continues to mull his next career move, at least one team apparently plans to stay out of the mix of what could be a frantic free-agency pursuit of the seven-time Super Bowl champion: the Dolphins. Miami is not expected to pursue Brady, even if the veteran quarterback...
Centre Daily

Eagles Super Again, Blast 49ers to Punch Ticket to Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA – The biggest, baddest team in the NFC all season long finished the job on Sunday – the Eagles are going to Super Bowl LVII. They punched their ticket to the big game with a ferocious defensive assault and four rushing touchdowns that propelled them to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at raucous Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Bengals Wide Receiver Questionable To Return Against Chiefs

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is questionable to return to the AFC Championship game with a thigh injury. Boyd caught a few passes over the middle to amass 2 grabs for 40 yards before getting hurt. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Chiefs vs. Bengals Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

Coming off their Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs are now set to host their fifth AFC Championship Game in a row. They're facing a familiar foe, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the process. In the 2021-22 postseason, Kansas City and Cincinnati met in the conference...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Super Bowl to Feature Two Black Starting Quarterbacks for First Time

Super Bowl LVII is set, as the Chiefs (14–3) will take on the Eagles (14–3) in a battle of the top seeds from the AFC and NFC, respectively. Philadelphia cruised to a 31–7 victory over shorthanded San Francisco on Sunday, while Kansas City edged Cincinnati 23–20 on a late field goal at the end of regulation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Chiefs vs Eagles: Opening Super Bowl Odds, Betting Promos & Bonuses

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in the early Super Bowl 57 odds released Sunday night on Kansas sports betting apps and across the country, minutes after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Potential Patriots Prospect Reveals Reason For Missing Shrine Bowl Practice

The New England Patriots have traditionally utilized the slot receiver role as well as any team in NFL history. From Troy Brown, to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman, the Pats offense has been at its best when operating with a top-level talent lining up between the offensive tackle (or perhaps the tight end) and the outer-most receiver.
Centre Daily

‘It takes all of us’: Jason and Kylie Kelce are driving forces for the Eagles Autism Foundation

PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Hammond stood five years ago in the auditorium of the Eagles practice facility, invited at the end of a team meeting to speak about the franchise’s new charitable foundation. She had been recently hired to start the Eagles Autism Foundation and needed some help. She needed the players — not just the quarterback, but everyone — to buy in. Finally, a hand went up. It was Jason Kelce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

