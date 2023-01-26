Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls
Can the Hornets cover the spread?
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Bulls -5.5
4 Star play on the Bulls: Chicago is 6-4 SU in its last 10 and 3-1 in its last four. In those six wins, they're winning by an average of 12.3 points per game. I just don't see a way Charlotte can keep this close for four quarters. DeMar DeRozan has put up big numbers against the Hornets over the years and that won't change tonight. Charlotte's defense is a major problem right now, particularly guarding the three. In the last two games combined, opponents have shot 38/79 (48%) from deep. Yeah, I'll lay the points with Chicago.
Over/Under: 234.5
2 Star play on the under: It was early in the season, I know, but these two combined for 194 points in the first matchup. The Hornets failed to crack 90 in that one and considering how poorly they've shot it here of late, I can't back another over. For good measure, the UNER has cashed in five of Chicago's last seven games.
My picks for the season
ATS: 13-12 (52%)
O/U: 16-9 (64%)
Overall: 29-21 (58%)
