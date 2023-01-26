Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Bulls -5.5

4 Star play on the Bulls: Chicago is 6-4 SU in its last 10 and 3-1 in its last four. In those six wins, they're winning by an average of 12.3 points per game. I just don't see a way Charlotte can keep this close for four quarters. DeMar DeRozan has put up big numbers against the Hornets over the years and that won't change tonight. Charlotte's defense is a major problem right now, particularly guarding the three. In the last two games combined, opponents have shot 38/79 (48%) from deep. Yeah, I'll lay the points with Chicago.

Over/Under: 234.5

2 Star play on the under: It was early in the season, I know, but these two combined for 194 points in the first matchup. The Hornets failed to crack 90 in that one and considering how poorly they've shot it here of late, I can't back another over. For good measure, the UNER has cashed in five of Chicago's last seven games.

My picks for the season

ATS: 13-12 (52%)

O/U: 16-9 (64%)

Overall: 29-21 (58%)

