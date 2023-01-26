Yankees’ unfinished business leaves them with two significant issues

The Yankees did the big stuff great this winter (Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Carlos Rodon) but they are left with some unfinished business, and look to be holding open competitions in both left field and at shortstop.

While they’ve talked to free agents Jurickson Profar and David Peralta and about Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds ( the price is said to be enormous ) and Twins trade candidate Max Kepler (“nothing serious there right now”) for left field, the Yankees appear destined to choose among veteran Aaron Hicks and youngsters Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial. At shortstop, they haven’t found a taker for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, so last year’s starter will try to fight off highly regarded kids Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe to win that job.

The Yankees are a much improved team thanks to the big things they got done, yet have unresolved questions at those two positions after being unable to acquire anyone in a trade to play left field or deal anyone from their stash of infielders.

Oswaldo Cabrera is expected to compete for the Yankees’ left-field job. MLB Photos via Getty Images

“We’ve had discussions with many clubs out there, and those clubs weren’t able to do what we needed or we weren’t able to do what they needed,” GM Brian Cashman said.

Hicks has the experience edge, though no one should be shocked if Cabrera eventually wins the job considering Hicks’ year-long slump. Kiner-Falefa could start with a slight edge at shortstop, but some in the organization see Peraza as having a good shot. Volpe is their top prospect, but more seasoning might not hurt.

Kiner-Falefa wasn’t the only infielder the Yankees shopped, but they also found no worthwhile trade for Josh Donaldson or Gleyber Torres, leaving a logjam on the infield, where even star D.J. LeMahieu is seen again as an everyday utilityman.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa will look win the starting shortstop’s job. Diamond Images/Getty Images

Donaldson is expected to remain at third following a season of stellar defense (Cashman thought he should have won a Gold Glove) but shockingly bad offense.

“Hopefully, last year was just an anomaly,” Cashman said.